ESCATEC names new Chief Executive Officer
I am dedicated to ensuring quality, timely delivery, exceptional customer service, and the sustained development of our Group, infusing it with renewed vitality.”PENANG, MALASIA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors are delighted to announce a significant development in the leadership of the company, underscoring their commitment to its long-term stability. Charles-Alexandre Albin, after many years of invaluable support across numerous roles within the organisation, will take the helm as the CEO of the ESCATEC Group, effective 31st March 2024.
This transition signifies a natural progression within the privately owned, family run business and reaffirms the Group’s dedication to providing enduring stability and prosperity for all stakeholders.
Albin has nurtured strong relationships across all levels and departments within the organisation during his extensive tenure, which began back in 2013. His commitment has been unwavering ever since and he has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth so far.
Albin’s journey with ESCATEC encompasses a wealth of experiences as a Board member, Executive Director, contributor as the Leader of Mergers and Acquisitions, and in his previous role as Chief Sales Officer. His academic background consisting of a BSc in Engineering and Business Studies from the University of Warwick along with previous business acumen serving as an Investment Banker in the Industrial M&A team at J.P. Morgan in London, the world’s leading bank, make him a well-rounded leader, uniquely prepared for this role.
The Board of Directors extend their gratitude to Ernest Sebak, whose instrumental support in guiding Albin towards the role of CEO has been appreciated and recognised as a key milestone for the Group.
The appointment of Albin as CEO ensures a seamless and steady handover of leadership responsibilities. His commitment to the Group’s mission and values, coupled with a well-planned transition alongside Sebak over the next four months, guarantees the continuity and predictability that our stakeholders deserve.
ESCATEC has a longstanding tradition of being a family-centric enterprise. Albin will continue this legacy, maintaining the ethos that has made the organisation a welcoming and nurturing environment for all.
Reflecting on his appointment, Albin said, "As the son of the founder, I have had the privilege of witnessing our business from the early days and of course actively participating in its growth over the past decades. My roles as Executive Director, Board Member, and Leader in M&A and Business Development, have given me profound insights which I believe will equip me to lead the organisation effectively. I am dedicated to ensuring quality, timely delivery, exceptional customer service, and the sustained development of our Group, infusing it with renewed vitality.
“I take immense pride and feel truly honoured to collaborate with the exceptionally talented leadership team at ESCATEC, as well as the experts within each Independent Business Unit and our corporate office.”
ESCATEC has been in rapid expansion mode with the Group making major investments to acquire the latest technologies and capabilities, as well as expanding its global design and production footprint. The Group currently has a workforce of 2500-plus employees with production facilities in Malaysia,
