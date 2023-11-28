PM leaves for COP28, official visit to Turkey

VIETNAM, November 28 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his wife, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội Tuesday afternoon to attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3.

The PM is accompanied by Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Đặng Quốc Khánh, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung, Deputy Minister of Defence Phạm Hoài Nam, Deputy Minister of Public Security Lê Văn Tuyến, Deputy Chief of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Office Bùi Văn Thạch, and Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt, among other officials.

The trip reaffirms Việt Nam's consistent policy on green growth and climate change response as well as its role and position in regional and international cooperation frameworks.

Furthermore, it contributes to consolidating political trust and enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation between Việt Nam and the UAE, as well as Turkey. It sends a message about the Southeast Asian nation’s strong commitment and responsible contribution as a peaceful, sincere, and reliable partner. Việt Nam is ready to enhance friendship, dialogue, and mutually beneficial cooperation, thereby joining other nations in building a regional and international environment of peace and stability.

The PM’s Turkey visit and activities in the UAE are meaningful as Việt Nam is celebrating the 45th and 30th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with Turkey and the UAE, respectively. — VNS