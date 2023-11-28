Global Cleaning Services Market: Growing Awareness of Hygiene and Cleanliness to Boost Market Growth
Global Cleaning Services Market to Witness CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2031, Projected to Reach US$ 124.69 Billion by 2031; states TNRWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cleaning Services Market Synopsis
The cleaning services market is driven by increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness due to health concerns, urbanization leading to higher demand for commercial cleaning, and the adoption of eco-friendly cleaning solutions. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the importance of sanitation, further boosting the industry's growth.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the cleaning services market exhibited gradual expansion driven by hygiene awareness and urbanization. However, in the post-COVID-19 landscape, there was a notable upswing in demand. Heightened concerns for cleanliness and safety prompted a surge in professional cleaning services, reshaping the industry landscape and fostering increased opportunities for growth.
Read Full Report: Global Cleaning Services Market Study
Global Cleaning Services Market Analysis & Insights
A significant driver in the cleaning services market is the transformation of workplace norms. The COVID-19 pandemic reshaped office hygiene standards, with companies implementing stricter cleaning protocols. A survey by the National Safety Council found that 81% of employers increased cleaning and disinfection practices due to the pandemic. With hybrid and remote work arrangements becoming more common, businesses are adapting their cleaning strategies to create safe, sanitized workspaces, driving sustained demand for professional cleaning services. This shift in workplace norms is expected to have a lasting impact on the cleaning services industry.
The commercial sector's emphasis on cleanliness is another driving force in the global cleaning services market. Businesses, healthcare facilities, and hospitality establishments prioritize maintaining clean and safe environments for employees and customers. Moreover, the healthcare sector's strict hygiene regulations and the hospitality industry's focus on guest satisfaction contribute to sustained demand for cleaning services.
Urbanization and population growth are driving the cleaning services market, especially in emerging economies. As more people migrate to urban areas, the demand for cleaning services in residential and commercial spaces increases. For example, China's rapid urbanization has led to a burgeoning cleaning services sector. The rise of dual-income households in urban centers further fuels the need for outsourced cleaning solutions, as people have less time for household chores. This demographic shift amplifies the growth prospects for the cleaning services industry.
Customers are becoming more aware of the environmental impact of cleaning products and services, and are increasingly demanding green cleaning solutions, boosting the demand of global cleaning services market. This is driving the development of new green cleaning products and services by cleaning companies. Moreover, cleaning companies are adopting smart cleaning technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their services. For example, some companies are using robotic vacuum cleaners and smart sensors to automate cleaning tasks. Furthermore, cleaning companies are expanding their services into new markets, such as the healthcare and hospitality industries. This is driven by the growing demand for specialized cleaning services in these industries. Customers are increasingly demanding on-demand cleaning services that are convenient and affordable. This is driving the growth of online and mobile platforms that connect customers with cleaning professionals.
View Our Press Release
The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the cleaning services market. This growth is fueled by expanding urbanization, a rising middle-class population, and increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness. According to a report by Research and Markets, Asia Pacific is witnessing a surge in demand for cleaning services, particularly in countries like China and India. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this growth, with a greater emphasis on disinfection and sanitation in both commercial and residential sectors. The Asia Pacific region is poised to continue its rapid expansion in the cleaning services industry.
View Our Blog
Global Cleaning Services Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments:
o ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED
o Anago Cleaning Systems, Inc.
o Aramark
o Chem-Dry
o CleanNet
o Coit Services, Inc.
o Jani-King International, Inc.
o Pritchard Industries
o ServiceMaster
o Sodexo
o Other Industry Participants
In March 2023, Aspire Software, a subsidiary of ServiceTitan and a prominent software provider catering to field service enterprises, declared its partnership with ServiceMaster Clean. ServiceMaster Clean has chosen Aspire to supply the technological framework required for managing its commercial cleaning operations, enabling the organization to facilitate its ongoing expansion efforts.
In August 2022, ABM revealed its most recent collaboration with the City of Chicago, unveiling a fresh five-year contract worth $25 million annually for custodial services at O’Hare International Airport. The city has recently informed ABM of their victorious bid to deliver extensive custodial services, including window cleaning, as well as hygiene and disposal services, within the secure areas of Terminals 1, 2, and 3.
Global Cleaning Services Market:
By Type
o Window Cleaning
o Vacuuming
o Floor Care
o Maid services
o Carpet & Upholstery
o Other services
By End User
o Commercial
o Residential
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Consult with Our Expert:
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111
South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126
Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643
United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080
United States: +1 302-232-5106
Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com
Website: www.thenicheresearch.com
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
+1 302-232-5106
email us here