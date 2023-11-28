Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market: Sustainability Commitments to Drive Market Growth; states TNR
Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market to Witness CAGR of 25.3% from 2023 to 2031, Projected to Reach US$ 702.6 Million by 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Synopsis
The carbon credit trading platform market is driven by government regulations and climate agreements mandating emissions reductions, corporate sustainability initiatives, and growing awareness of environmental issues. These factors incentivize organizations to participate in carbon credit trading to offset emissions and demonstrate their commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.
Before COVID-19, the carbon credit trading platform market was on a positive trajectory, with strong corporate and regulatory support for emissions reduction. During the pandemic, a temporary slowdown occurred as priorities shifted. However, post-COVID-19, the market rebounded as the crisis highlighted the need for carbon offsetting and sustainable practices, rejuvenating interest and participation in carbon credit trading for long-term environmental goals.
Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Growth Drivers:
• Market Recognition of Carbon Credits as a Valuable Asset: Carbon credits are increasingly recognized as valuable assets in the fight against climate change. As countries, businesses, and individuals acknowledge the urgency of reducing emissions, carbon credits have gained importance. According to the World Bank, the average global carbon price more than doubled from $9.5 per ton in 2017 to $21.7 per ton in 2020. This valuation reflects the market's acknowledgment of the role carbon credits play in offsetting emissions and addressing sustainability goals, driving active participation in carbon credit trading platform market.
• Corporate Sustainability Commitments: Many businesses are making voluntary commitments to reduce their carbon footprints as part of their sustainability strategies. According to data gathered, over 9,600 companies disclosed environmental data in 2020, with 515 making a commitment to reach net-zero emissions. Such initiatives prompt companies to actively engage in carbon credit trading to offset emissions, gain eco-friendly credentials, and align with consumer expectations.
• Consumer and Investor Pressure for ESG Performance: Growing consumer and investor interest in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance influences the market. This pressure encourages businesses to participate in carbon credit trading platforms as part of their ESG efforts. Additionally, sustainable investment practices, such as ESG funds, factor a company's carbon footprint, making carbon credit participation an appealing aspect for investors.
Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Recent Developments:
• The carbon credit trading platform market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and treatments being developed all the time. New carbon credit trading platforms are being launched, offering a wider range of features and services to buyers and sellers of carbon credits. Moreover, the liquidity of the carbon credit market is increasing, making it easier for buyers and sellers to find each other and transact. Furthermore, new technologies are being developed to improve the efficiency and transparency of carbon credit trading platforms. The demand for carbon credits is growing, as more and more businesses and organizations commit to reducing their carbon footprint.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the carbon credit trading platform market. This growth is driven by the rapid economic development in countries like China and India, leading to increased emissions. As these nations intensify their commitment to emissions reduction, the demand for carbon credits is growing. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is seeing greater adoption of carbon offsetting practices and market development.
Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
o ACX
o BetaCarbon Pty Ltd
o Carbon Credit Capital, LLC
o Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX)
o Carbonplace
o Climate Impact X Pte. Ltd. (CIX)
o ClimateTrade
o CME Group Inc.
o European Energy Exchange AG (EEX)
o Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
o Likvidi
o Nasdaq, Inc.
o Toucan
o Xpansiv Limited
o Other Industry Participants
In July 2023, ACX partnered with EcoRegistry and Cercarbono to advance the Voluntary Carbon Market, with the aim of simplifying and enhancing carbon offsetting accessibility for everyone.
In June 2023, Climate Impact X introduced the CIX Exchange, a platform aimed at elevating transparency, certainty, and liquidity within the carbon market.
Global Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market:
By Type
o Voluntary Carbon Market
o Regulated Carbon Market
By System Type
o Cap and Trade
o Baseline and Credit
By End Use
o Industrial
o Utilities
o Energy
o Petrochemical
o Aviation
o Others
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
