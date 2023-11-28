Hubble Contacts Launches Innovative Military Program

Hubble Logo Girl Hubble Logo Boxes MilitaryConnect.com

Every Day is Veterans Day at Hubble Contacts

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubble Contacts, a leading provider of convenient and customizable contact lens subscriptions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Military Program, developed in partnership with Leading Points Corporation. This program aims to provide all members of the Military Community with convenient access to high-value contact lenses, enabling those who serve or have served in the armed forces to make the most of their vision care.

Hubble Contacts has always been committed to delivering exceptional eye care solutions, and the Military Program is a testament to this dedication. The collaboration with Leading Points Corporation, a respected organization specializing in military-focused initiatives, enhances the reach and impact of the program.

Key features of the Hubble Contacts Military Program include:

1. Specialized Pricing: All members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all Veterans and all military family members will benefit from exclusive pricing on Hubble's wide range of contact lenses, making eye care more accessible. The first order starts as low as $1.00 and every subscription order is exclusively discounted at 15% off for military members.

2. Convenience and Flexibility: The program offers flexibility in terms of subscription plans and customization options, allowing users to tailor their orders to suit their unique eye care needs. The easy-to-use portal lets customers change the frequency of deliveries and pause or cancel their subscription at any time—no long-term commitments or complicated cancellation processes.

3. Dedicated Customer Support Channel: Responsive and accessible customer support reachable at military@hubblecontacts.com to assist military program participants with any inquiries, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.

4. Safety & Quality: Daily contact lenses are proven to be the safest, healthiest contacts on the market because there's no time for the build-up of germs, which can lead to irritation, dryness, and infection. Hubble lenses are FDA-approved, and before every Hubble package leaves the manufacturing plant, it undergoes a multi-layer quality check.

5. Educational Resources: Hubble Contacts and Leading Points Corporation will collaborate to provide educational resources on eye health and proper contact lens care tailored to the military community.

"Hubble Contacts is proud to introduce our Military Program in partnership with Leading Points Corporation. We recognize the sacrifices and dedication of our military personnel, and this program is our way of expressing gratitude by ensuring they have access to affordable, high-value eye care," said Steve Druckman, CEO at Hubble Contacts.

Kevin Sullivan, LTC U.S. Army (Ret.) and President at Leading Points Corporation, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Partnering with Hubble Contacts aligns with our mission to support the well-being of military members. This program will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the vision health of those who have served and continue to serve our country."

The Hubble Contacts Military Program is now live, and eligible individuals can enroll by visiting the Hubble military page, found here. For more information about Hubble Contacts and its commitment to eye health, please visit www.HubbleContacts.com/Military.

About Hubble Contacts:

Hubble Contacts is a leading provider of convenient and customizable contact lens subscriptions, committed to delivering affordable and accessible eye care solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Hubble Contacts aims to make premium eye care products available to a wide audience.

About Leading Points Corporation:

Leading Points Corporation, a company that assists businesses in establishing themselves within the military and government markets by creating programs designed to support all members of the Military Market. Leading Points has also developed a new military technology platform (Military Connect®) that allows members of the U.S. Armed Forces, all veterans, and all military family members to assert their own identity and participate in a wide array of military benefits and offers.