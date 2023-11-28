Global Butter Powder Market: Growing Demand for Convenience Foods to Drive Market Growth; states TNR
The butter powder market is driven by its long shelf life, ease of storage and transportation, and convenience in food preparation. The product's extended storage capability appeals to consumers and businesses alike, reducing waste. Additionally, its versatility in various culinary applications makes it an attractive choice for cooking and baking needs.
Before COVID-19, the butter powder market was on a growth trajectory due to its convenience and shelf-stable nature. However, the pandemic intensified its demand as consumers stockpiled essential items. After COVID-19, the market sustained its appeal, with consumers emphasizing home cooking and its versatile uses in recipes, ensuring a continued upward trend.
Global Butter Powder Market Growth Drivers:
• The primary driver of the butter powder market is convenience and extended shelf life that it offers. According to a study by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), butter powder has a significantly longer shelf life compared to fresh butter, reducing food waste and spoilage. This convenience is particularly appealing to consumers seeking long-lasting pantry staples. Moreover, the product's lightweight and non-perishable nature makes it suitable for outdoor activities and emergency preparedness, further driving its demand.
• Butter powder's versatility in culinary applications is another key driver. It can be easily reconstituted with water to form a spreadable butter or used as a seasoning and flavor enhancer in cooking and baking. Its ability to add a rich and creamy flavor to recipes, from soups and sauces to cookies and cakes, makes it a valuable ingredient in both household kitchens and food manufacturing.
• The increasing demand for convenience foods is driving the butter powder market. Busy lifestyles and a desire for quick meal preparation have led consumers to seek time-saving ingredients. This study observes that there is a global trend toward convenient cooking and snacking options. Butter powder aligns with this trend as it simplifies cooking processes, allowing consumers to easily incorporate the rich taste of butter into their dishes without the need for refrigeration or melting, making it an essential component in the convenience food sector.
• The butter powder market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and treatments being developed all the time. New butter powder flavors and applications are being developed, such as vegan butter powder, lactose-free butter powder, and butter powder for baking and confectionery. This is expanding the market for butter powder and making it more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Moreover, new butter powder production technologies are being developed that are more efficient and cost-effective. This is making butter powder more competitive with other forms of butter. Furthermore, the demand for butter powder from emerging markets is growing. This is due to the increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes in these markets.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the butter powder market. This growth is fueled by changing dietary habits and increasing urbanization in countries like China and India. As consumers in these markets adopt Western culinary trends, butter powder has gained popularity for its convenience in baking and cooking applications. Additionally, the region's growing food industry and the expansion of retail channels have contributed to the rising demand for butter powder.
Global Butter Powder Market: Competitive Landscape
Competition in the butter powder market is driven by product innovation. Companies are continually developing new butter powder formulations to meet consumer demands for healthier and more convenient options. This included the introduction of low-fat and organic butter powders. Additionally, many key players are expanding their presence in emerging markets to tap into growing consumer demand for dairy products, including butter powder.
Expansion efforts often involved strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
Global Butter Powder Market:
