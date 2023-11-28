Automotive Ceramics Market Size to Surpass USD 2.95 Billion by 2029, at a 5.35% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Ceramics Market

Market Key Players Include CeramTec, NGK Spark Plug, Kyocera,CoorsTek, Morgan Advanced Materials, Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials, IBIDEN, Ceradyne, and Corning

The Automotive Ceramics Market is growing robustly, propelled by the escalating adoption of ceramic components for lightweighting, durability, and improved performance in vehicles.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Ceramics Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina Oxide Ceramic, Titanate Oxide Ceramic, Zirconia Oxide Ceramic), by Application (Automotive Engine parts, Automotive Exhaust Systems, Automotive Electronics) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global automotive ceramics market is expected to grow at 5.35% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.95 billion by 2029 from USD 1.87 billion in 2020.

Every part of a car has unique technical needs, and the choice of materials is determined by factors such acceptable reliability, energy economy, and cost effectiveness. These are integrated into the design of automobiles to fulfill the rigorous requirements set forth by the durable and dependable material. Ceramic materials are useful for mechanical seals, various sensors, valves, and ceramic bearings because of their electrical and thermal qualities. Ceramics are used extensively in the automotive industry for sophisticated car production that demands a high degree of intricacy in automotive components. They are also more affordable than metals and more durable than plastics.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Automotive Ceramics Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7458/automotive-ceramics-market/#request-a-sample

Note – This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work.

✔ Table of Contents The study’s depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report’s structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy’ research methodology

Industry Development:

In April 2021 – NGK Spark Plug, manufacturers of automotive spark plugs, announced $100 million fund to invest in startups and find potential merger and acquisition deals. The company’s corporate venture fund is opportunity to work with startups and expand into new businesses.

In April 2020 – Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. started mass production of two new multilayer ceramic capacitors for automotive applications. This is a step towards expanding lineup to meet market needs and contributing to automotive performance and features.

Automotive Ceramics Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Ceramics industry are

CeramTec, NGK Spark Plug, Kyocera,CoorsTek, Morgan Advanced Materials, Saint Gobain Ceramic Materials, IBIDEN, Ceradyne, and Corning

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The Automotive Ceramics Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

The Automotive Ceramics Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive Ceramics market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Automotive Ceramics Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | Automotive Ceramics Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7458/automotive-ceramics-market/

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automotive Ceramics, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automotive Ceramics dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automotive Ceramics report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Ceramics market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

In 2019, the North American market was valued at USD 243.8 million. The region's superior living standards and huge urban population are expected to fuel the market's robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. 2019 will see increased collaborations, investments in electric vehicles and other cutting-edge technology, and factory closures and layoffs for companies like General Motors. Following a 90-day reprieve of high tariffs on imports from China in April 2019, the U.S. car industry was negatively impacted by increased charges on imports of steel and aluminum.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on Automotive Ceramics Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the Automotive Ceramics Market?

What are the opportunities in Automotive Ceramics Market?

What is the forecast period of the Automotive Ceramics Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Automotive High Voltage Battery Market By Type (75 kWh? 150 kWh, 151 kWh?225 kWh, 226 kWh?300 kWh, >300 kWh) By Application (Bus, Passenger Car, Truck) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13029/automotive-high-voltage-battery-market/

Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery (EHR) System Market by Technology (EGR, Turbocharger, Orc, And Teg), By Component (EGR Valve, EGR Cooler, Turbine, Compressor, Evaporator, Condenser, Expander, Pump, Thermoelectric Module, Heat Exchanger), By Vehicle Type (LCVs And HCVs), By Application (Cabin Heating, Engine Cooling, And Power Generation) And Region, Global Trends And Forecast From 2023 To 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13039/automotive-exhaust-heat-recovery-ehr-system-market/

Automotive Composites Market by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Others) Resin Type (Thermoset, Thermoplastic) Manufacturing Process (Compression Molding, Injection Molding, Resin Transfer Molding (RTM), others) Application (Exterior, Interior, Powertrain, Chassis) Vehicle Type (Non-electric, Electric) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13313/automotive-composites-market/

LNG Truck Market by Type (Tractor Truck, Dump Truck, Other), by Application (Transportation, Construction) and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA), Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13349/lng-truck-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/