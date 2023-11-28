Automotive Camera Market Size to Surpass USD 14.37 Billion by 2029, at a 9.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Camera Market

Automotive camera industry include Robert Bosch, Aptiv, Magna International Inc., Intel (Mobileye), Clarion, DENSO Corporation, Valeo, Continental AG, Autoliv

The Automotive Camera Market is thriving, driven by the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the rising focus on vehicle safety worldwide.” — Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automotive Camera Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automotive Camera Market by Technology (Digital Camera, Infrared Camera, Thermal Camera) Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Cars) Application (Park Assist, ADAS) and by Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global automotive camera market is projected to reach USD 14.37 billion by 2029 from USD 6.19 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2029.

The driver of an automobile can always see their surroundings thanks to the car's cameras. This helps drivers and an imaging system that enhances vehicle safety by enabling them to make better decisions based on real-time views of the environment that match vehicle moves. Depending on the need, car cameras can be mounted both inside and outside the car.

Industry Development:

April 2023: Ford announced the U.K. launch of BlueCruise, a Level 2 ADAS for hands-free driving. An evolution of Ford's Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, BlueCruise allows vehicles to keep pace with traffic within legal speed limits. It also helps to detect and track the position and speed of other vehicles on the road using radar and automotive camera.

April 2023: OmniVision and AVIVA Links Inc. have agreed to jointly develop automotive camera systems based on the Automotive SerDes Alliance (ASA) specifications. The initiative combines AVIVA's connectivity solutions with OmniVision sensor technology to enable and power the next generation of intelligent, connected, and autonomous vehicles.

January 2023: ZF presents Smart Camera 6 for autonomous driving and ADAS systems. It helps reduce the number of discrete ECUs for ADAS/AD systems, improves vehicle-level software testing and validation, reduces system weight, and simplifies the assembly process. It also uses black box software integration, is Autosar compliant, ensures cyber security, and utilizes Ethernet/CAN interfaces.

January 2023: Mercedes-Benz announced that it is the first automaker to receive state approval for Level 3 driving capabilities in the U.S. The company says that Drive Pilot only works at speeds up to 40 miles per hour. The car receives data from cameras and radar sensors to create a 3D model of its surroundings and a microphone to detect approaching emergency vehicles.

Automotive Camera Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Camera industry are

Robert Bosch, Aptiv, Magna International Inc., Intel (Mobileye), Clarion, DENSO Corporation, Valeo, Continental AG, Autoliv Inc., Ficosa

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Camera market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

As the market's second-largest region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow strongly over the projection period. The second-largest position in this market is predicted to be maintained by the increasing imports of Asian-made components from North America and Europe. The expansion of the market in this area is anticipated to be driven by rising vehicle production and sales. Moreover, rising consumer disposable income and easy access to raw resources are two more factors driving this region's market expansion.

