Automated Tire Inflation System Market Size to Surpass USD 107.23 Billion by 2029, at a 12.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automated Tire Inflation System Market

Market Key Players Include IDEX Corporation, SAF-HOLLAND, Dana Incorporated, Goodyear, Michelin, EnPro Industries, WABCO, The Boler Company and Airgo Systems

The Automated Tire Inflation System Market is expanding, as the automotive industry embraces advanced technology to enhance tire performance and fuel efficiency.” — Exactitude Consultancy

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Automated Tire Inflation System Market by Type (Central Tire Inflation System, Continuous Tire Inflation System) Component (Rotary Union, Compressor, Pressure Sensor, Housing, Air Delivery System, ECU, Buffer Tank) Vehicle (On-Highway vehicle, Off-Highway Vehicle, Electric Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global automated tire inflation system market is projected to reach USD 107.23 million by 2029 from USD 38.36 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2029.

The International Energy Agency reports that sales of electric buses and medium- to heavy-duty trucks increased dramatically worldwide in 2022, with China leading the industry. With around 80% of all electric bus sales and 85% of all electric medium- to heavy-duty vehicle sales worldwide, China was clearly in the lead. Chinese manufacturers are becoming more influential in Latin America, North America, and Europe when it comes to sustainable transportation solutions. Chinese brands, which are well-known for their Electric Vehicles (EVs), have increased their footprint in these regions.

Automatic Tire Inflation System Industry News

In June 2023, Trail Tech introduced a feature-rich cordless tire inflator designed for adventurers. The portable air compressor is equipped with advanced features, providing powerful and convenient inflation capabilities. It caters to the needs of on-the-go outdoor enthusiasts and travelers.

Automated Tire Inflation System Market Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automated Tire Inflation System Market industry are

IDEX Corporation, SAF-HOLLAND, Dana Incorporated, Goodyear, Michelin, EnPro Industries, WABCO, The Boler Company, Airgo Systems, and Haltec Corporation

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Automated Tire Inflation System Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Automated Tire Inflation System Market dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Automated Tire Inflation System Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Automated Tire Inflation System Market market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

The automatic tire inflation system market in North America is expected to increase significantly over the next several years due to the growing use of ATIS in the local commercial and military vehicle sectors. The market is expected to surpass USD 0.27 billion in 2022. The requirement for advanced systems in military applications, along with the emphasis on safety, fuel efficiency, and lower maintenance costs in commercial fleets, is driving the market for ATIS.

