Pulse Flours Market at a CAGR of 11.8% is projected to reach $ 44.86 Billion by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Pulse Flours “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

Pulse flour is widely available, particularly in agricultural regions around the world. Pulse flour is made by first drying the pulses, then crushing and refining them. Pulse flour is high in vitamins, minerals, proteins, and carbs, as well as nutritional fibers. Pulse flour can be used to treat a variety of ailments. It aids in the treatment of weight-related difficulties, the treatment of kidney stones, the improvement of digestion, and the reduction of the risk of a heart attack. Pulse flour increases the immune system’s performance and efficiency while also lowering harmful cholesterol levels in the body.

The global pulse flours market will witness a CAGR of 11.8% for the forecast period of 2023-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 44.86 Billion by 2029 from USD 16.44 Billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: ADM, Ingredion, The Scoular Company, SunOpta, Anchor Ingredient, EHL Limited, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Blue Ribbon, Great Western Grain, Best Cooking Pulses, Bean Growers Australia, Agspring, AGT Food, and Ingredients

Industry News:

In September 2021, Ingredion launched pulse-based ingredient solutions, including Homecraft Prista P 101 pea flour, for plant-protein-based applications, including instant and ready-to-eat (RTE) products.

In May 2021, Limagrain Ingredient introduced Uniflour 35501, a new heat-treated pea flour, to meet the needs of calves and piglets for milk replacers.

Pulse Flours Market Segmentation:

Global Pulse Flours Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Pea

Lentils

Chickpea

Beans

Other Products

Global Pulse Flours Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Food

Bakery Products

Extruded Food

Meat Products

Beverages

Others

Feed

Others (Nutraceuticals, Personal Care, And Other Industrial Applications)

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

The pulse flours market in Asia Pacific accounted for the largest in 2016, and it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region’s improved agricultural growth over the last decade, followed by advancements in the food processing and food service industry, has opened new avenues for pulse flours which is one of the major drivers here.

