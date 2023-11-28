Food Anticaking Agents Market at a CAGR of 2.31% is projected to reach $1021 Million by 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Food Anticaking Agents market

The Exactitude Consultancy Food Anticaking Agents Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2029

Food Anticaking Agents market expands as the demand for free-flowing and quality food products rises, driving innovation in food processing and preservation” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Food Anticaking Agents “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

Anti-caking agents are processed or gritty materials used as additions in sources to avoid lumps. Anti-caking compounds are incorporated into powdered goods for convenience of consumption, packaging, and transportation. Water, alcohol, and other organic solvents are all soluble in anti-caking chemicals. They work by either absorbing excess moisture or by covering the particles with a water-repellent coating. The widespread usage of anti-caking chemicals, the expansion of the food and beverage sector, and the rise in disposable income are the primary drivers driving the market growth.

The global Food Anticaking Agents Market is expected to grow at a 2.31% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1021 million by 2029 from USD 831 million in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: Evonik Industries AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Brenntag AG, Univar Solutions Inc., Solvay SA, Cabot Corporation, Agropur Ingredients

Industry News:

In 2021, Solvay proposed new grades to support more sustainable innovation in e-mobility. Solvay is accelerating its efforts to provide the automobile industry with a completely new generation of Amodel® polyphthalamide (PPA) materials designed to meet higher performance and sustainability criteria for advanced electrical and electronic applications in e-mobility. Amodel® PPA AE 9933 and AE 9950 have been planned for e-motor and inverter busbars operating at 800 volts and higher in the Supreme range.

Request for Free Sample Copy of this report at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7027/food-anticaking-agents-market/#request-a-sample

Food Anticaking Agents Market Segmentation:

Food Anticaking Agents Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Millions, Kilotons)

Calcium Compounds

Sodium Compounds

Silicon Dioxide

Magnesium Compounds

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Food Anticaking Agents’ Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Millions, Kilotons)

Seasoning & Condiments

Bakery

Dairy Products

Soups & Sauces

Food Anticaking Agents’ Market by Source, 2023-2029, (USD Millions, Kilotons)

Synthetic

Natural

Market Driver

The increased ingesting of food ingredients such as baking powder, milk and cream powder, cake mixes, and instant soup powder is expected to have a positive inspiration on the growth of food anti-caking agents, owing to their important function of maintaining free-flowing ability, texture, and other organoleptic properties, as well as long shelf-life. Food anti-caking chemicals are being used in an increasing number of applications in the food business. Growth in the market preserves the sensory qualities of food goods by absorbing moisture and improving shelf life throughout the manufacturing and processing of food products.

Market Restraint

Food and Drug Regulations designate that the amount of anti-caking agent used or present does not exceed the beginning suggested by regulatory agencies. Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) also applies to anti-caking agents, which specifies that the amount of the agent added to the food during manufacturing and processing should not exceed the amount required to achieve the purpose for which it was announced. Only specified levels of anti-caking chemicals are permitted in food and beverage applications, thereby limiting the consumption of the aforementioned applications. This is forecast to have a significant impact on the global market's development.

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India. Data will be provided for the market estimations using 2022 as the base year, followed by estimates for

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Food Anticaking Agents market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Food Anticaking Agents Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Food Anticaking Agents market performance.

Browse Full Report at

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7027/food-anticaking-agents-market/

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Food Anticaking Agents market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Food Anticaking Agents market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Food Anticaking Agents market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Food Anticaking Agents Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Food Anticaking Agents market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Food Anticaking Agents market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Food Anticaking Agents Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Food Anticaking Agents Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

Other Related Reports:

Protein Ingredient

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1757/protein-ingredient-market/

Yeast Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2403/yeast-market/

Sports Nutrition Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4085/sports-nutrition-market/

Food Texturizers Market

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/13930/food-texturizers-market/

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.