Poultry Processing Equipment Market at a CAGR of 5.1% is projected to reach $5.95 Billion by 2029

The Exactitude Consultancy Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2029

Poultry Processing Equipment market surges, driven by increased demand for efficient, hygienic processing solutions, meeting global poultry industry advancements” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Poultry Processing Equipment “Market Research analysis presents estimations of growth, size, and projections for each market segment, accompanied by trends and forecasts based on revenue (in USD million)

Live poultry is processed into raw poultry products that are fit for human consumption using poultry processing equipment. Many other advancements in meat processing technology may play a role in the global poultry processing equipment market’s expansion. Mechanization of the meat manufacturing method also decreased labor expenses while improving the quality and safety of the meat. Meat has a variety of ingredients, including water, protein, and fat. Meat processing procedures are used to extend the shelf life of food, improve the preparation process, and enhance the flavor. Many industries have joined the market to meet the global demand for processed meat, creating a demand for meat processing equipment.

The global poultry processing equipment market will witness a CAGR of 5.1% for the forecast period of 2023-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5.95 Billion by 2029 from USD 3.80 Billion in 2022.

Top companies covered in this report: CTB Inc., Key Technology, Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, Marel HF, Baader Food Processing Machinery, Inc., Brower Equipment, Bayle S.A., Prime Equipment Group, Inc., CG Manufacturing and Distribution Limited, Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V

TARGAN in May 2022 secures around US$ 35.1 million for the launching of novel technologies for the poultry industry.

Marel, Lincoln Premium Poultry, and Costco on October 19, 2019, established a partnership. This partnership will help Marel with the installation of a novel plant to give efficient poultry products of suitable quality and at an economical price.

Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segmentation:

Global Poultry Processing Equipment By Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Fresh Processed

Raw Cooked

Pre-Cooked

Raw Segmented Sausages

Cured

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market By Poultry Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Chicken

Turkey

Ducks

Others

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market by Product Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Killing & De-Feathering

Evisceration

Cut-Up

Deboning & Skinning

Marinating & Tumbling

Others

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market by Price Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Low

Medium

High

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market by Distribution Channel, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Direct

Indirect

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market by End-User, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Farm

Butcher Shops

Restaurants And Hotels

Poultry Product Manufacturers

Poultry Factory

Others

Market Drivers

Rising demand for poultry meat products across the globe is driving the global poultry processing equipment market forward.

The need for improving meat quality as well as capacity is expected to boost the demand for poultry processing equipment during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the HoReCa sector and increasing consumption of fast foods will further aid in the expansion of the global market through 2033.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of poultry processing equipment is a major factor restraining the growth of the global market, particularly in low-income regions.

Growing preference for manual slaughtering over mechanical one in many regions of the world is also negatively influencing sales.

Regional Outlook:

The report’s primary insights into various regions and the major companies involved in each one are provided in this section. When evaluating a region’s or country’s growth, economic, social, environmental, technological, and political issues have all been taken into account. Additionally, each country’s and region’s revenue and sales information for the years 2018 through 2029 will be made available to readers.

The market has been divided into four key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. The regional part will include a thorough analysis of important nations like the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and India.

Important Features of the reports:

- Detailed analysis of the Poultry Processing Equipment market

- Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

- Detailed market segmentation

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of the Poultry Processing Equipment Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Poultry Processing Equipment market performance.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Poultry Processing Equipment market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Poultry Processing Equipment market

How big will the market and growth rate be in 2029?

What are the key drivers for the global Poultry Processing Equipment market?

What are the major market trends influencing the growth of the global Poultry Processing Equipment Market?

What are the challenges for market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Poultry Processing Equipment market?

What market opportunities and threats are vendors facing in the global Poultry Processing Equipment market?

What are the main findings of the five forces analysis of the global Poultry Processing Equipment Market?

Conclusion: At the end of the Poultry Processing Equipment Market report, all findings and estimates are presented. It also includes key drivers and opportunities and regional analysis. The Segmental analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Customization of the report: The report can be customized according to the client’s requirements. Get in touch with our sales experts and we’ll make sure you get a report that fits your needs.

