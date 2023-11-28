Matexcel Released a Wide Range of Natural Food Additives for Research Use
SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matexcel, a renowned biological material company with a product range that encompasses hydroxyapatite, chitosan, hyaluronic acid, bioglass, metal powders, and biodegradable and tissue engineering materials, recently released a wide range of natural food additives catered to every need.
Natural food additives are substances that are added to food to improve its taste, color, texture, or shelf life. They can be naturally derived or synthetically produced. Natural food additives are extracted from natural sources, such as plants, fruits, and vegetables. They are generally considered to be safe for consumption.
Matexcel’s natural food additives are made from high-quality ingredients and are backed by a team of experienced scientists. The company is committed to providing its customers with the safest and most effective natural food additives available. Main categories of natural food additives provided by Matexcel include:
Encapsulated Food Additives
Vegan Microencapsulated MCT Oil Powder, Coconut oil
Dairy Microencapsulated MCT Oil Powder, 50%
Microencapsulated Coconut Oil Powder, 50%
Microencapsulated Grass-Fed Butter Powder, 70%
…
Natural Extract Peptide
Marine Fish Skin Oligopeptide Powder
Salmon Cartilage Peptide Powder
Oyster Oligopeptide Powder
…
Natural Lipid
Phosphatidylserine from Soy
Phosphatidylserine from Sunflower Seeds
Phosphatidylcholine from Soy
…
Natural Pigment
Gardenia Extract (Gardenia Black)
Radish extract (Red Turnip)
Safflower extract (Saffron Yellow)
…
Natural Polysaccharide
Ganoderma Lucidum (Reishi) Powder
Inonotus Obliquus (Chaga) Powder
Cordyceps Militaris Powder
…
“We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality natural food additives,” said Johnson, one of the representative speakers from Matexcel. “Our new line of additives is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence.”
“Furthermore, to express our dear appreciation to all of you at this special occasion, all of our products and services, including our natural food additives can have a flat 10% discount. Let’s celebrate an unwavering bond of trust and a fruitful year! Thank you for being a part of our journey.” Added Johnson.
To know more, please visit https://www.matexcel.com/natural-food-additives.html.
