Recreational Boat Market Size to Surpass USD 27.26 Billion by 2029, at a 6.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Recreational Boat Market

Market key players include Brunswick corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Malibu Boats, Polaris, MasterCraft Boat Company, Azimut Benetti Group, White River Marine

The Recreational Boat Market is flourishing, fueled by rising consumer interest in boating activities and a surge in disposable income driving boat ownership.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Recreational Boat Market Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Recreational Boat Market by Type (Sailboats, PWC, Inflatables), Size (50 Feet), Engine Placement (Outboards, Inboards), Engine (ICE, Electric), Material (Aluminum, Fiberglass), Activity Type (Cruising+watersports, Fishing), Power Source (Engine Powered, Sail Powered, Human Powered), Distribution Channel (Dealer Network, Boat Shows, Online Sales), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The global Recreational Boat Market will witness a CAGR of 6.4% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 27.26 Billion by 2029 from USD 15.60 Billion in 2020.

The market for recreational boats is expanding quickly as a result of rising traveler numbers, a rise in boating activity, and rising disposable income. Due to rising income levels, consumers in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are buying boats for fun and leisure activities. Further bolstering the industry's expansion is the shift in customer tastes in the United States, Canada, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany toward the adoption of recreational facilities including boats, recreational vehicles, and power sports vehicles. High power outboard and inboard motor boats have been further propelled by the active participation of young client groups in these nations in water sports and boat racing activities in recent years. But a significant barrier to the recreational boat sector is the high initial cost of boat ownership.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Recreational Boat Market Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7282/recreational-boat-market/#request-a-sample

Note – This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work.

✔ Table of Contents The study’s depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report’s structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy’ research methodology

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Brunswick Corporation has announced the launching of an all-electric marine outboard in 2023. The Avator 7.5e will be the first in a full line of electric outboard motors from Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation. A Mercury 3.5 hp FourStroke outboard has roughly the same output and performance as the 7.5e, rated at 750 W of power at the prop shaft. It is designed to be used in small boats such as tenders, inflatables, and kayaks and is available with a tiller or remote steering. An exchangeable lithium-ion battery is another feature of the Avator series. The 48 V/1 kWh battery pack has an IP67 water resistance rating and was created in collaboration with Mastervolt.

In April 2023, Ferretti Group launched Custom Line 106' hull 14. The Custom Line 106 Ft, a Ferretti Group Engineering Department design, is the entry-level model for the brand's planning line. The yacht has interior spaces with a 2-meter-high ceiling, large windows, and over 200 square meters of interconnected outdoor spaces.

Recreational Boat Market Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Recreational Boat Market industry are

Brunswick corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Malibu Boats, Polaris Inc., MasterCraft Boat Company, Azimut Benetti Group, White River Marine Group, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Sunseeker International Limited, Hobie Cat Company, Marine Products Corporation, Grand Banks Yachts Ltd., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Pacific Asian Enterprises

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

The Recreational Boat Market Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

The Recreational Boat Market Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Recreational Boat Market market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

Recreational Boat Market Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Browse Full Premium Report | Recreational Boat Market Market Analysis with Strategic Developments

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7282/recreational-boat-market/

What are the market factors explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study includes key strategic developments of the Recreational Boat Market, comprising R&D, new product launch, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and regional growth of key competitors operating in the market globally and region.

Key Market Features: The report analyzed key market features including price, revenue, capacity, supply/demand, capacity utilization rate, gross production, production rate, market share, consumption, import/export, cost, CAGR and gross margin. Furthermore, the report also offers a comprehensive study of the key Recreational Boat Market dynamics and its latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Outsourced Recreational Boat Market report includes accurately researched and analyzed data on the key industry players and their scope in the market through various analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, feasibility study, and ROI analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Recreational Boat Market market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

In 2020, North America to hold the largest share of the market

North America is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for recreational boats by 2027, with Europe and Asia-Pacific following closely behind. This can be attributed to the region's abundance of boat and engine manufacturers as well as the growth of the boating sector in general. The expansion of this market is being aided by increased disposable income, an abundance of boating options, and rising recreation and leisure spending in the United States and Canada.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the impact of covid-19 on Recreational Boat Market Market?

What was the market value in 2022?

which region is a high share of the Recreational Boat Market Market?

What are the opportunities in Recreational Boat Market Market?

What is the forecast period of the Recreational Boat Market Market?

Discover more research Reports:

Aircraft Engine Market by Type (Turboprop, Turbofan, Turboshaft, Piston Engine), Component (Compressor, Turbine, Gearbox, Exhaust System, Fuel System) Platform (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, Unmanned Ariel Vehicles) Technology (Conventional, Hybrid) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12340/aircraft-engine-market/

All-Terrain Vehicle Market by Engine Type (Below 400cc, 400cc-800cc, above 800cc) Application (Agriculture, Sports, Recreational, Military and Defense) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2029

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12417/all-terrain-vehicle-market/

Automotive Clutches Market by Type (Manual Transmission, AT, AMT and CVT) Application (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12305/automotive-clutches-market/

Automotive Communication Technology Market by Type (Economy, Mid-Size, Luxury) Application (Powertrain, Body Control & Comfort, Infotainment & Communication, Safety & ADAS) And Module (Local Interconnect Network (LIN), Controller Area Network (CAN), FlexRay, Media-Oriented Systems Transport (MOST), Ethernet) Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2023 To 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12316/automotive-communication-technology-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/