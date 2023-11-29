Grafix Introduces SafeShot™ for Enhanced Solar Eclipse Viewing and Smartphone Photography
EINPresswire.com/ -- Grafix, a notable entity in the plastic film and sheet industry, presents SafeShot™, a new product tailored for the approaching Great American Eclipse. Extending beyond the capabilities of standard eclipse glasses and a smartphone lens cover, SafeShot™ is the first device enabling users to securely view and record the total solar eclipse on April 8th, 2024, with their smartphones.
SafeShot™ transcends being a mere addition to existing eclipse glasses or smartphone lens covers. It represents the first of its kind in allowing users to observe and photograph the sun's total eclipse concurrently, with an assurance of 100% eye safety. This product, designed with precision, adheres to the rigorous International Standards Organization (ISO) 12312-2015:E eye safety standards and is endorsed for safety by the American Astronomical Society on their safe solar eclipse products page.
Jordan Katz, President of Grafix Plastics and co-creator of SafeShot™, highlights the distinct nature of this invention, stating, "SafeShot™ enables users to experience and digitally document the total eclipse in real-time, prioritizing eye safety. Our expertise in specialized polymer film designs has been instrumental in developing the Eye Safe and Smartphone Safe filter films, key components of SafeShot™."
SafeShot™ is designed for user convenience, featuring a QR code on the viewer side that directs to detailed instructions, imaging tips, and techniques. Its compatibility with various smartphones and ease of attachment through a reusable adhesive make it suitable for both novice and professional photographers. The product is also adaptable with third-party apps and solar data collection systems, increasing its utility.
Addressing the difficulties encountered in previous eclipses, like those in 2017 and the October annular eclipse, SafeShot™ offers an integrated, engaging experience for viewing and capturing these phenomena without compromising safety.
Katz also speaks about the wider implications of SafeShot™, "This product is not solely for the upcoming eclipse. It serves as a versatile instrument for safely observing and documenting diverse solar events, reflecting Grafix's dedication to innovation and safety in eye and face protection."
Grafix's SafeShot™ emerges as a significant advancement for securely capturing the last total solar eclipse in North America for the next twenty years, suitable for anyone keen on witnessing this historic occurrence.
For further information on SafeShot™ and preparation for the forthcoming total solar eclipse, please visit www.safeshot-viewer.com. Learn more about Grafix and their range of products at www.grafixplastics.com/safeshot-viewer.
About Grafix
As a frontrunner in the plastic film and sheet industry, Grafix, based in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a diverse array of products and solutions, consistently showing a commitment to quality, safety, and technological innovation. Focusing on customer satisfaction and product development, Grafix continues to lead in new products like SafeShot™, steering the future of plastic film technology and eye safety in solar observations.
Jordan Katz
Grafix Plastics
+1 216-581-9050
jordan@grafixplastics.com