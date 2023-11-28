Hisense Recognised with Three CES Innovation Awards Ahead of World’s Largest IT Exhibition in Las Vegas
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and household appliances leader, has won three CES® Innovation Awards and will debut the award-winning innovations at CES 2024, the world’s largest IT exhibition set to run from January 9-12 in Las Vegas.
The Hisense 110 UX, Hisense In-Vehicle Projection System, and Hisense Smart Built-in Dishwasher were all recognised as new consumer technology products deemed by the Consumer Technology Association, the organisation behind CES, to boast outstanding design and engineering. Hisense won in the categories of home appliances, audio-video components and accessories, and in-vehicle entertainment.
As a pioneer of LED industry innovations, Hisense’s 110 UX is a cutting-edge LCD display that redefines the industry’s visual experience and represents a monumental leap in LED display innovation. It is an entirely new class of advanced Mini-LEDs, which garnered major awards at CES 2023 the world’s most powerful tech event. Introducing a new level of display precision and performance by incorporating more than 40,000 backlight zones on an expansive 110-inch screen, minimising backlight leakage, and elevating contrast, the 110 UX features high-powered mini-LED technology that achieves unprecedented brightness levels of up to 10,000 nits, significantly enhancing contrast and dynamic range.
Bringing its cutting-edge display technology to the automotive industry, Hisense’s first In-Vehicle Projection System seamlessly integrates the manufacturer’s high-performance laser holographic HUD, its panoramic projection display, and exterior lighting projection systems to revolutionise interactions with intelligent connected vehicles.
While Hisense’s Concept Vehicle simulates a vehicle environment using advanced laser projection technology, the holographic AR HUD transforms the windshield into an information hub, displaying vehicle data and road information, while the headlight projection system adds entertainment value by projecting images for entertainment viewing or road safety information on demand.
Meanwhile, Hisense has continually expanded its home appliance category in the region in recent years with its 5S Series Washer that automatically chooses the precise dosage of detergent and softener needed according to the weight of laundry in the drum and energy monitoring system that helps consumers to monitor and optimize utilisation.
“This award is further evidence of Hisense’s quality and innovation both in consumer electronics and home appliances,” said Jason Ou, President at Hisense MEA. “Hisense appliances will continue to improve, and our range will expand. We look forward to introducing many of these products to our customers in the Middle East, who we know like to be at the forefront of technology.”
