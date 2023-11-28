In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Market Size to Surpass USD 41.05 Billion by 2029, at a 7.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market

Exactitude Consultancy has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Analysis Report.

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “In-Vehicle Infotainment Market by Component (Display unit, Control Panel, TCU, HUD), OS (Linux, QNX, MS, Others), Services (Entertainment, Navigation, e-call, Diagnostics) Global Opportunity Analysis, Region and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029”, The global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is projected to reach USD 41.05 billion by 2029 from USD 21.41 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5 % from 2022 to 2029.

All of the infotainment features of the car, such as media connectivity, music playback, navigation, tuner reception, and HMI, are combined into the in-car infotainment system. It provides solutions that enable digital life to be experienced while traveling, such as audio/video entertainment and information content, radio, media player, TV and video, telephony, navigation, speech control, apps, and networking functions. Although there is a substantial demand for in-car infotainment in Europe and North America, Asia-Pacific continues to be the leading market.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. allied with FreeBit (Japan) to develop a Web 3.0 business model. This alliance is expected to boost Alps Alpine Co Ltd.’s automotive infotainment system business by supporting new architectures.

In January 2022, Alps Alpine Co Ltd entered a joint venture with Qualcomm Technologies, which is expected to develop a digital cabin that uses High-Performance Reference Architecture (HPRA), Alps Alpine’s original integrated electronic control unit (ECU) powered by the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms. This is aimed at enabling advanced infotainment and cockpit capabilities in the vehicle.

In January 2023, Garmin recently demonstrated its latest in-cabin solutions for the Automotive OEM at CES 2023. This system features four infotainment touchscreens, an instrument cluster, a cabin monitoring system, wireless headphones, wireless gaming controllers, smartphones, and various entertainment options. It is designed to be unified with a single SoC (system on chip).

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Audi AG, BMW Group, Continental AG, Ford Motor Company, Visteon Corporation and Volkswagen AG.

Regional Analysis

The In-Vehicle Infotainment Market market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

