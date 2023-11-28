[Latest] Global Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 12.6 Bn By 2032
The Global Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market was estimated at USD 4.9 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 12.6 Bn by 2032, growing at CAGR of roughly 11.6% between 2023 and 2032.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market was estimated at USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 12.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market: Overview
The refurbished computers and laptops market refers to the segment of the electronics market that deals with the sale of previously owned or used computers and laptops that have undergone a process of refurbishment.
Refurbished devices are typically returned to the manufacturer or a specialized refurbishment company, where they are thoroughly inspected, repaired, and restored to a functional condition. This process may involve replacing faulty components, upgrading hardware or software, cleaning, and cosmetic refurbishment. Once refurbished, these computers and laptops are made available for sale at a lower price compared to brand-new devices.
The refurbished market offers an opportunity for consumers to acquire high-quality devices at a more affordable price point, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious individuals or those seeking cost-effective alternatives.
Refurbished computers and laptops can come from various sources, including customer returns, lease returns, excess inventory, or trade-in programs. The devices are rigorously tested to ensure they meet quality standards before being sold with warranties, typically shorter in duration compared to new devices.
Global Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market: Growth Drivers
Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics
Cost Savings and Affordability: Cost savings is a significant driver in the refurbished market. Refurbished computers and laptops often offer lower prices compared to brand-new devices, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers, small businesses, educational institutions, and price-sensitive markets.
Increasing Environmental Consciousness: Growing environmental awareness among consumers has contributed to the demand for refurbished devices. By choosing refurbished products, consumers can reduce electronic waste and promote sustainability by giving these devices a second life instead of purchasing new ones.
Quality Assurance and Warranty: To gain consumer trust and confidence, refurbishes and retailers focus on providing quality assurance for their refurbished products. Many refurbished devices come with warranties, ensuring that customers have recourse in case of any issues or defects.
Technological Advancements and Upgrades: Technological advancements and upgrades in the IT industry often lead to the disposal of older devices, creating a source of supply for the refurbished market. As consumers and businesses upgrade to newer models, the availability of pre-owned devices suitable for refurbishment increases.
Growth of E-commerce: The rise of e-commerce platforms has significantly contributed to the growth of the refurbished market. Online marketplaces provide a convenient platform for consumers to purchase refurbished computers and laptops, expanding access to a wide range of options and enabling global trade in the refurbished electronics sector.
Emerging Market Opportunities: Developing economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, offer significant growth opportunities for the refurbished market. Budget constraints in these markets, combined with increased digital adoption, drive the demand for affordable computing solutions.
Counterfeit and Quality Concerns: The presence of counterfeit products and concerns about product quality remain challenges for the refurbished market. Ensuring strict quality control measures, proper certifications, and reliable refurbishment processes are crucial for building consumer trust and mitigating these concerns.
Impact of COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impacts on the refurbished market. On one hand, the economic downturn and cost-consciousness have increased demand for affordable refurbished devices. On the other hand, disruptions in supply chains and logistical challenges have affected the availability of refurbished products.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.6% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market size was valued at around USD 4.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the Market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Amazon acquiring Woot: Amazon, one of the largest online marketplaces, acquired Woot.com in 2010. Woot.com is known for its “Deal of the Day” concept and offers a range of refurbished products, including computers and laptops. The acquisition provided Amazon with a platform to enter the refurbished market and expand its product offerings.
D) Microsoft Acquiring Refresh Partners: Microsoft, a leading technology company, acquired Refresh Partners in 2014. Refresh Partners was a company specializing in refurbishing and reselling pre-owned devices, including computers and laptops. This acquisition allowed Microsoft to enhance its presence in the refurbished market and offer certified refurbished products through its Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) program.
E) Supply Chain Disruptions: The global pandemic disrupted supply chains, leading to challenges in sourcing components and devices. This affected the availability of refurbished devices and led to fluctuations in prices and inventory levels. However, the refurbishment industry’s ability to refurbish and repurpose existing devices helped alleviate some supply chain issues.
F) Consumer Confidence and Trust: The pandemic highlighted the importance of reliable and functional devices for remote work, education, and communication. Ensuring quality refurbishment processes, certifications, warranties, and customer support became crucial in building consumer confidence and trust in refurbished devices.
Regional Landscape
North America: North America holds a significant share of the refurbished computers and laptops market. The region is characterized by a strong presence of established players, technological advancements, and mature e-commerce infrastructure. The demand for refurbished devices is driven by cost savings, environmental consciousness, and access to affordable computing solutions.
Europe: Europe is another prominent market for refurbished computers and laptops. The region has a well-developed IT infrastructure, and there is a growing awareness of the benefits of refurbished electronics. The demand for refurbished devices is driven by cost-conscious consumers, small businesses, and educational institutions looking for reliable and affordable computing solutions.
Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth in the refurbished computers and laptops market. Rapid economic development, increasing digital adoption, and a large population contribute to the demand for affordable computing devices. Price sensitivity, especially in emerging markets, drives the growth of the refurbished market in this region.
Latin America: Latin America is an emerging market for refurbished computers and laptops. The region’s growing middle class, budget-conscious consumers, and the need for cost-effective technology solutions fuel the demand for refurbished devices. However, challenges such as counterfeits and limited access to quality refurbishment processes need to be addressed for sustained market growth.
Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa region show potential for growth in the refurbished computers and laptops market. The demand is driven by cost considerations, a growing SME sector, and initiatives to bridge the digital divide. However, challenges related to consumer trust, product availability, and access to certified refurbished devices remain.
Key Players
Apple Inc
Dell Inc
HP Inc
Lenovo Group Ltd
Amazon Renewed
Best Buy
Newegg
Microsoft Corporation
Acer Inc
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Others
The Global Refurbished Computers and Laptops Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Computer
Laptop
Workstations
Notebooks
Ultrabooks
By End-user
Corporate Offices
Educational Institutes
Government Offices
Personal
Large
Others (Enterprises, etc.)
By Distribution Channel
Direct
Indirect
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
