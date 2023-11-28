Vow ASA – Capital markets update

In a capital markets update today, Vow ASA ("Vow" or the "company") introduces a target to reach a normalised EBITDA margin of 15 per cent during the second half of 2024 and a comprehensive plan for controlled and profitable growth. Today’s session also includes a business deep dive into Vow’s key industry verticals with guest speakers from Outokumpu, Circon Energy and Vow Green Metals.

“Vow's current backlog holds potential for significant cash flow going forward owing to the strong demand from customers in multiple industries, and the company is positioning for contracts in cruise, and industrial segments driven by the demand for circular solutions, recycled carbon, clean energy and decarbonization. Securing new orders while at the same time maintaining healthy margins will be imperative going forward,” says CEO Henrik Badin.

Please find enclosed the presentation material from the capital markets update.

The capital markets update will be presented today from 09:00 to 10:30 CET in Haakon VIIs gate 2, Oslo.

About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

The information is such that Vow ASA is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

