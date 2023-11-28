Modified District Government Services for Thanksgiving

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24, the District Government will observe the Thanksgiving holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.



WHAT’S OPEN ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23 AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24



Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24. Individuals and families seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.



The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am – 5 pm, Monday through Friday. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am – 1 pm.



Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open all day on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24.



Modified Service Adjustments:



The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash and recycling on Thursday, November 23. Trash and recycling collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash and recycling collections on Thursday, will be serviced on Friday, November 24. Leaf collection will operate on schedule. Scheduled Bulk trash removal will resume on Monday, November 27.

The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice.

The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24. Services will resume on Saturday, November 25, for normal residential drop-off.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way between 12 pm Wednesday, November 22, through Friday, November 24. Lane closures and work zones will not be allowed for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved activities may resume Saturday, November 25, during permitted work hours.



Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations city-wide on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 on Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW.



On Friday, November 24, DDOT will run normal signal operations at:

Rock Creek and Virginia NW Calvert and 24th NW (signalized ramp to Rock Creek Parkway) Massachusetts and Waterside NW (signalized ramp to Rock Creek Parkway)

The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) does not normally allow construction on District Government holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and fines. No construction will be allowed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday without a Companion Afterhours Permit. Without a Companion Afterhours Permit, any construction work that occurs on November 23 and November 24 is considered illegal and could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. District residents can report illegal construction activity using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.



Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24, except for Streetcar ticketing and towing. Parking enforcement will resume Saturday, November 25.



All DC Circulator routes are operating on normal schedule except for the National Mall route on Thursday, November 23, which will run a detour in the morning due to the SOME Turkey Trot 5K.



DC Streetcar runs a Sunday schedule on Thursday, November 23 from 8 am to 10 pm. It is operating on a normal schedule on Friday, November 24.





WHAT’S CLOSED ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23 AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24



DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Wednesday, November 22, Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24 and will resume on Monday, November 27.



DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library and Neighborhood Libraries from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Co-located Libraries (Rosedale, Northwest One and Deadwood) will operate from 10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. On Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24, 2023, all DC Public Library locations will be closed. The Library will be available online at dclibrary.org. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, and indoor aquatic centers will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24. All previously permitted events in these indoor and outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.



The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 23.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Thursday, November 23.



DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Thursday, November 23.



DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.



All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24. DC DMV Service Centers and the Inspection Station will resume regular business hours on Saturday, November 25. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov or downloading the agency’s free mobile app.



The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all-American Job Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.



The DC Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) Hotline will be closed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24.



The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness is closed on Thursday, November 23, but will be open on Friday, November 24.



