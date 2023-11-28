Allganize Secures $20M in Series B Funding to Propel AI Solutions and Target Japanese Stock Exchange Listing by 2025
— Changsu Lee
● Totaling $35 million to date, InterVest and Murex Partners joined existing investors ATNUM Investment and Stonebridge Ventures, signaling new and continued confidence in Allganize.
● Alli, Allganize's “All-in-One LLM Enabler Platform," streamlines digital operations for over 200 enterprise and public sector clients globally.
● Changsu Lee, CEO of Allganize: "We will lead the expansion of corporate-specific LLM app markets and accelerate the distribution of enterprise automation AI in USA, Korea, and Japan.”
Founded in 2017, Allganize, an established world leader in AI innovation, announced today it has generated $35 million in cumulative Series A and B investments. The company aims to expand its existing customer base of 200+ enterprises and an IPO on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2025. Having already delivered digital operational efficiency and automation to enterprise customers such as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Nomura Securities, Hitachi, Fujitsu, and KB Securities. Allganize has proven its impact and potential to existing and joining investors.
As a trailblazer for new entries such as ChatGPT, Google Duet, and Microsoft Co-Pilot, Allganize continues to innovate with its versatile "Alli All-in-One LLM Enabler Platform," featuring a no-code app builder, industry-specific sLLM's, and domain-specific app market. Enterprises leverage the company's technology to enhance recall for knowledge workers and deliver operational efficiency to enterprise customers.
Kang Dong-min, Vice President of Murex, predicts, "Allganize's generative AI-based services have garnered acclaim for their technological excellence and practicality among global financial firms. We foresee substantial revenue growth following this investment." Shin Young-seong, Director of InterVest, praised the ease-of-implementation and speed-to-market, saying "Integrating generative AI into enterprise operations presents challenges, and Allganize's solutions are skillfully overcoming these while delivering tangible value to global clients."
Changsu Lee, CEO of Allganize and renowned serial entrepreneur, recently shared his strategic vision: "This investment accelerates our journey towards global expansion and achieving a milestone of listing on the Japanese stock exchange by 2025. Our focus is on leveraging LLMs to revolutionize work productivity. We are dedicated to empowering companies to develop custom LLM applications, enabling practical tasks execution and work automation.”
About Allganize:
Founded in 2017, Allganize is a trailblazer in AI technology, offering innovative solutions to enhance work efficiency and productivity. Serving as a global provider to top-tier enterprise clients in the United States, Korea, and Japan, Allganize is dedicated to advancing specialized AI technology for enterprise applications and reinforcing its leadership in the field.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.allganize.ai/ or follow us on X @allganize
