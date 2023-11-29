WhiteFox Defense Introduces Scorpion 3: Light Weight Man-Portable C-UAS Solution for Airspace Security

WhiteFox Defense Scorpion 3 is a lightweight, portable drone detection solution. WhiteFox Defense hand-held Scorpion 3 provides reliable drone detection.

Scorpion 3 Hand-Held Drone Detection Solution is Designed for Reliable Situational Awareness

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, USA, November 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As regional conflicts such as in Ukraine and Israel continue to pose significant challenges to security and stability, the demand for advanced solutions to mitigate the threats posed by drones has reached a critical juncture. WhiteFox Defense Technologies, a leading provider of cutting-edge counter-drone solutions, announces the release of Scorpion 3, a light-weight, portable drone detection solution. Customer testing has shown that Scorpion 3 offers efficient and reliable situational awareness in any dynamic environment and can be coupled with WhiteFox mitigation solutions. The Scorpion 3 hand-held drone detection system is designed for security forces to protect personnel and critical infrastructure and preserve airspace sovereignty.

“After personally seeing Scorpion 3 used in Ukraine, I can confidently say that it is a game-changer in the world of Counter UAS solutions,” said Luke Fox, CEO of WhiteFox Defense. “It not only provides robust protection from unauthorized drones but does so in a manner that is simple to use, cost-effective, and remarkably portable. We're committed to securing the skies, and Scorpion 3 is a testament to that dedication."

With an intuitive user interface and an array of specialized features, Scorpion 3 ensures comprehensive airspace awareness and security, making it the go-to Portable Counter UAS solution.

"Scorpion 3's capability to swiftly and accurately detect unauthorized drones in any environment is a critical advancement in airspace security,” said Manu Srivastava, Chief Revenue Officer of WhiteFox Defense. “By introducing this innovative solution, we provide our customers with the most powerful and adaptable tool for safeguarding their operations."

Unwanted drone intrusions can disrupt critical mission operations and pose significant security risks. Scorpion 3 automatically detects drone threats by creating a protective dome around the user. If an unauthorized drone enters this space, Scorpion 3 promptly detects, identifies, locates, and tracks the drone location and the precise location of the drone operator for immediate situational awareness and threat assessment. This empowers law enforcement, tactical units, and security personnel to focus on defending critical assets without delay.

For further information on Scorpion 3 and how it can elevate your organization's airspace security, please visit our website at www.whitefoxdefense.com.

About WhiteFox Defense Technologies

Headquartered in California, WhiteFox Defense Technologies is a leading global technology company specializing in the development of innovative solutions for airspace management and counter drone defense. With a strong focus on pioneering the safe integration of drones into society, WhiteFox offers worldwide drone airspace security solutions that promote trusted autonomy through transparency and accountability in our skies. WhiteFox is committed to pushing the boundaries of technological advancements to create a safer and more secure airspace, providing cutting-edge products and services to industries worldwide. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.whitefoxdefense.com.