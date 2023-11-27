Swansea researchers steer the world’s largest study on facial scarring and mental health

27th November 2023

Researchers at Swansea University, funded by Health and Care Research Wales and Scar Free Foundation, have completed the world’s largest study of the link between facial scarring and mental health.

The study used data from the Secure Anonymised Information Linkage (SAIL) Databank to compare compared anonymous GP records of 179,079 people with facial scarring in Wales to the same number of people without scars. It then reviewed their socio-economic status, age of facial scarring, and sex to determine how many received treatment for anxiety and depression.

The Assessing the burden oF Facial scarring and associated mEntal health Conditions to identify patients at greatesT risk (AFFECT) study found people with facial scars resulting from self-harm, assault or traumatic injuries like burns and congenital conditions, are more likely to suffer from anxiety and depression compared to the wider population.

It also found those experiencing scarring from congenital conditions are less likely to receive mental health support, and that women and people with a history of poor mental health are at greater risk of developing anxiety and depression if experiencing facial scarring.

This could change how patients with facial scars are supported.

Professor Iain Whitaker, Lead Investigator on the AFFECT Study said:

I’ve been a plastic surgeon for 20 years, and I see a huge number of patients who have facial injuries. Every surgery leaves a scar but currently, there is an absence of psychological support for patients. It’s important to me as a doctor that I know the repercussions of treatment on my patients beyond the immediate physical effects. I want to give my patients better information and a better patient experience. I hope this research leads to a more robust system of mental health support for patients with facial scars.”

Michael Bowdery, Head of Programmes at Health and Care Research Wales added: