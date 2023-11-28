Royal 4 Systems showcase WISEcannabis at 12th Annual MJBizCon
Royal 4 Systems, a leading provider of cannabis software, is excited to announce its participation in the 12th Annual MJBizCon 2023. See us at BOOTH #6425.LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal 4 Systems, a leading provider of cannabis software, is excited to announce its participation in the 12th Annual MJBizCon 2023 Conference, from November 28 to December 1, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where it will exhibit its cannabis software.
Royal 4 Systems has been at the forefront of logistics and supply chain management software for the past 40 years, all under the same management, which is based in Long Beach, CA. Their expertise in software solutions has earned Royal 4 Systems a reputation for excellence in providing tailored logistics software for a wide range of industries.
The Cannabis Software, known as WISEcannabis, offers comprehensive tailorable pre-built modules that focus on Distribution, Cultivation, METRC Integration, Modularized ERP functionality, Commodity-based pricing from Grow to Dispensary, and SOP Management.
WISEcannabis manages inventory with its own central warehouse environment so you can automate all inventory processes (PO’s, transfers, work orders, ASN’s, RMA’s), and using Mobile devices, users are directed to the proper location. Picking is automated with built-in, configurable picking logic with support for dynamic package creation integration to METRC within the order picking process as you prepare for transfer shipments. This includes wholesale and non-wholesale transfers.
WISEcannabis also gives you the ability to track and transact regulated inventory from all licenses with non-regulated consumables side by side in a single environment. Adjustment activity is integrated with METRC reason codes against each license-owned inventory, and transfers (license to license, license to external, license to testing lab) are all automatically posted to METRC via API.
The WISEcannabis system provides a Modular ERP that is fully integrated with WISE WMS to provide inventory tracking, order processing, cost management, bill of material management, financials (AR/AP/GL), manufacturing, MRP, and demand management.
Royal 4 Systems is excited to exhibit at MJBizCon. Please stop by and see us at BOOTH #6425.
For more information about Royal 4 Systems and its cannabis management software solutions, please visit https://www.royal4.com/ or contact (888) 876-9254.
