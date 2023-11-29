Submit Release
Stan Rutstein Presents a Unique Commercial Real Estate Opportunity in Sarasota, FL

SARASOTA, FL, US, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned commercial real estate agent Stan Rutstein is thrilled to announce a new, exclusive listing in Sarasota, FL. This premier property, a combination of a warehouse and Class A office space, is now available for sale, offering a rare opportunity for businesses and investors.

Property Details:

Address: 2024 Princeton St, Sarasota, FL 34237
Offering Price: $1,375,000
Features: This property is a unique blend of functionality and location. It includes a block and steel building with fully insulated walls and ceilings, robust security systems, and well-engineered facilities.

Warehouse A: Boasts 1,174 SF of fully air-conditioned shop/warehouse space plus a 900 SF mezzanine storage area. It's equipped with a comprehensive electrical system, multiple access points, and essential security features.

Warehouse B: An 820 SF space offering vital infrastructure for operations that require no air conditioning. It includes a dedicated electrical panel and effective ventilation systems.

Class A Office Space: Spanning 2,041 SF, this two-story office space is fully equipped with modern amenities. The lower level includes a reception area, kitchenette, conference room, and two handicap bathrooms, while the upper level houses four offices and additional facilities.

Strategically Located: Situated close to Downtown Sarasota, the property offers easy access from Washington Blvd, Fruitville Road, and I-75, making it an ideal location for businesses seeking visibility and convenience.

About Stan Rutstein: Stan Rutstein, a respected name in the commercial real estate sector, is known for his expertise, integrity, and dedication to client success. With years of experience in the industry, Rutstein has a proven track record of facilitating significant transactions and providing top-tier advisory services to his clients.

Why This Listing Matters: This property represents a unique opportunity in the Sarasota real estate market. With its blend of high-quality warehouse space and upscale office settings, it caters to a range of business needs. Under Stan Rutstein's stewardship, potential buyers can expect a seamless transaction process and expert guidance.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Stan Rutstein for more details and to schedule a viewing. This is an opportunity not to be missed for businesses and investors looking to establish or expand their presence in Sarasota.

Stan Rutstein
Stan Rutstein
+1 941-539-8313
You just read:

