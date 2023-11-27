Rullex Welcomes Project Management Expert as Director of Project Management Office
Carlos Ospina joins leadership team at telecom tech services providerWARMINSTER, PA, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rullex, a nationwide 5G network rollout and professional services organization, has appointed Carlos Ospina as its new Director of Project Management Office (PMO) for Telecommunications Services. With more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, Ospina has a strong foundation in project management, leveraging his technical expertise to streamline processes and enhance project lifecycles.
“Carlos is a transformative force in the telecommunication industry, with a second-to-none strategic perspective and technical expertise,” said Paul Devon, COO of Rullex. “As the Director of PMO for Telecommunications Services, Carlos will continue to shape the future of the telecommunications industry through visionary leadership, innovative practices, and profound dedication to achieving operational excellence.”
As the Director of PMO for Telecommunications Services, Ospina is dedicated to steering projects towards strategic alignment by fostering cross-functional collaboration that results in successful outcomes.
“Driving operational excellence can be challenging in complex, dynamic environments, but my experience integrating technological advancements with project management methodologies provides a roadmap for continuous improvement,” said Carlos Ospina, Director of PMO for Telecommunications Services. “By leveraging predictive analytics, agile methodologies, and emerging technologies, we will ensure Rullex telecommunications projects are characterized by heightened efficiency, reduced risks, and unparalleled innovation.”
In his most recent role at Verizon Wireless Professional Services, Ospina served as the Program Manager, providing quality leadership to internal project members. He also acted as the Program Manager at other companies, including Nexius Solutions and MasTec.
About Rullex:
Rullex is a nationwide 5G network rollout and professional services organization helping telecommunications operators embrace new technologies, gain new paths for growth beyond connectivity, and create new revenue streams. Established in 2012, Rullex has delivered network rollout and professional services for the telecom industry for tier one and tier two carriers. For more information, visit www.rullex.net.
