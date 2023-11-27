Submit Release
Kronos Bio Announces Participation in 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Jorge DiMartino M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and executive vice president of clinical development, and Charles Lin, Ph.D., senior vice president of TRN Mapping will participate in a fireside chat at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at www.kronosbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing two investigational compounds in clinical trials for patients with cancer. The Company is developing the CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors and lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor, for patients with FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia. The Company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target the deregulated transcription that is the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Sarah Connors
Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Kronos Bio
857-290-7305
sconnors@kronosbio.com

Investor Contact:
Margaux Bennett
Executive Director, Business Development and Investor Relations, Kronos Bio
650-781-5026
mbennett@kronosbio.com


