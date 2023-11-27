LifeVantage Appoints Raymond Greer as Chairman of the Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) (“LifeVantage” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Raymond Greer as Chairman of the Board. He succeeds Garry Mauro, who will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.



“We want to thank Garry for his many contributions while serving as Chairman. He provided critical leadership around our efforts to revamp the management team over the past several years and helped to shape our comprehensive strategic LV360 transformation,” said Steve Fife, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeVantage.

Mr. Mauro commented, “It’s been an honor to serve as Chairman of the Board at LifeVantage. The steps we have taken to reenergize growth and improve profitability are gaining traction and put us in a strong position to deliver significant value in the future.”

Mr. Fife added, “The appointment of Raymond Greer as Chairman provides continuity along with strong leadership. Mr. Greer has been an independent director of LifeVantage since 2017 and has a deep understanding of our business. He is an accomplished executive and proven leader with over 35 years of experience encompassing global operations and technology.”

Mr. Greer said, “It is a privilege to have been chosen to serve as Chairman by my fellow directors. Our diverse, experienced and independent Board provides perspective and direction to support management along with effective oversight to ensure we are optimizing value for all stakeholders. LifeVantage has significant business momentum and I’m thrilled to take on this expanded role at such an exciting time.”

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as “believe,” “will,” “hopes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “look forward to,” “goal,” “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The declaration and/or payment of a dividend during any quarter provides no assurance as to future dividends, and the timing and amount of future dividends, if any, could vary significantly in comparison both to past dividends and to current expectations. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expected financial performance, and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments as a result of future COVID-19 developments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

