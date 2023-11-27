Locafy Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Results

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Highlighted by Strategic Partnerships, Maintained Gross Margin of 81%, and 53% Year-Over-Year Cost of Sales Decrease



Continued Cost-Efficiency Initiatives Help Drive Locafy Closer to Profitability; Milestone Expected Early in Calendar-Year 2024

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in local search engine marketing, today reported financial results for the 2024 fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023. All financial results are reported in Australian Dollars (AUD).

Recent Operational Highlights

Announced an enterprise partnership with Method, an Australian digital marketing agency with local-scale expertise. Method has been using Locafy’s products over several years and has grown to enterprise partner scale through an expanded client network and significant growth. Through this continued partnership, Method will ramp-up its deployment of Locafy’s Entity-Based SEO product suite to further supplement its growth and increase its market share.

with Method, an Australian digital marketing agency with local-scale expertise. Method has been using Locafy’s products over several years and has grown to enterprise partner scale through an expanded client network and significant growth. Through this continued partnership, Method will ramp-up its deployment of Locafy’s Entity-Based SEO product suite to further supplement its growth and increase its market share. Announced a strategic partnership with TransUnion to expand Locafy’s publishing network. This partnership will allow for the publication of 17 million business listings in Hotfrog.com, a top-20 free online directory which Locafy acquired in 2016. The collaboration will assist in increasing Locafy’s existing publishing network by 34% to approximately 66 million pages.

Management Commentary

“Our fiscal first quarter included several achievements that we believe position our business for strong growth over the rest of fiscal 2024,” said Locafy CEO Gavin Burnett. “Despite a series of billing relief extensions granted to customers impacted by our recent platform upgrades and transitions, we believe we made progress across our growth strategy pillars. We confirmed an enterprise partnership, expanded our publishing network, significantly advanced our cost-efficiency initiatives, and continued driving successful software trials to further validate our technology.

“Since the end of the quarter, we’ve transitioned our focus to accelerating growth and achieving profitability in the upcoming calendar year. We are confident that our recent enterprise partnerships have helped us develop a strong business development pipeline and believe in the significant tailwinds for our technology throughout our industry. We’re encouraged by our demand outlook and look forward to driving continued adoption of our solutions in calendar-year 2024.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Results compare the 2024 fiscal first quarter end (September 30, 2023) to the 2023 fiscal first quarter end (September 30, 2022) unless otherwise indicated.

Total operating revenue decreased 24.3% to $1.1 million from $1.4 million in the comparable year-ago period. Subscription revenue decreased 28.2% to $768,000 from $1.1 million in the comparable year-ago period. Compared to the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter, subscription revenue decreased 15.4%. The decrease in subscription revenue was primarily attributable to the Company’s extended billing relief to customers whose campaigns were affected by the transition onto Locafy’s upgraded technology platform (the “Platform”), together with the tapering of the Company’s labor-intensive educational program and Brand Boost products in the near term. Advertising revenue increased 12.2% to $97,000 from $87,000 in the comparable year-ago period. Compared to the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter, advertising revenue increased 27.0%. Data revenue decreased 11.0% to $214,000 from $240,000 in the comparable year-ago period. Compared to the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter, data revenue increased 2.1%. Services revenue decreased 78% to $9,000 from $40,000 in the comparable year-ago period. Compared to the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter, services revenue decreased 87.2%. These decreases are primarily due to comparatively lower custom website builds undertaken by the Company as it completed the transition of its customer base to the Platform.

decreased 24.3% to $1.1 million from $1.4 million in the comparable year-ago period. Cost of sales decreased 53.2% to $205,000 from $438,000 in the comparable year-ago period. Compared to the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter, cost of sales decreased 10.8%.

decreased 53.2% to $205,000 from $438,000 in the comparable year-ago period. Compared to the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter, cost of sales decreased 10.8%. Gross margin increased to 81.1% from 69.5% for the comparable year-ago period. Compared to the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter, gross margin remained steady.

increased to 81.1% from 69.5% for the comparable year-ago period. Compared to the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter, gross margin remained steady. Net loss was $808,000, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Unless otherwise specified, KPI data has been recorded as of the 2024 fiscal first quarter end (September 30, 2023).

Monthly recurring revenue (MRR) for the 2024 fiscal first quarter was $360,000, a 21.2% decrease compared to $456,000 for the comparable year-ago period, and a 9.6% decrease compared to $398,000 for the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter.

for the 2024 fiscal first quarter was $360,000, a 21.2% decrease compared to $456,000 for the comparable year-ago period, and a 9.6% decrease compared to $398,000 for the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter. Total active reseller count for the 2024 fiscal first quarter was 99 resellers, a 43.5% increase compared to 69 resellers for the comparable year-ago period, and a 7.5% decrease compared to 107 resellers as of the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter.

for the 2024 fiscal first quarter was 99 resellers, a 43.5% increase compared to 69 resellers for the comparable year-ago period, and a 7.5% decrease compared to 107 resellers as of the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter. Total end user count for the 2024 fiscal first quarter was 1,048 end users, a 27.2% decrease compared to 1,440 end users for the comparable year-ago period, and a 7.2% decrease compared to 1,129 end users as of the 2023 fiscal fourth quarter.



About Locafy

Founded in 2009, Locafy's (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) mission is to revolutionize the US$700 billion SEO sector. We help businesses and brands increase search engine relevance and prominence in a specific proximity using a fast, easy, and automated approach. For more information, please visit www.locafy.com.

About Key Performance Indicators

Locafy defines MRR as the value of all recurring subscription contracts with active entitlements as at the end of each month. MRR across a period is the average of each month’s MRR within that period.

Locafy’s recent Platform upgrade caused a significant change to the calculation of average page metrics, and Locafy management no longer views these metrics as relevant indicators of the performance of Locafy technology. The Company may introduce additional KPIs in future quarters if deemed relevant long-term indicators of performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “subject to”, “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “can,” the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors and risk factors, including those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on October 11, 2023, and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

-Financial Tables to Follow-





Locafy Limited

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 3 months to

30 Sep 2023

AUD $

(unaudited) 3 months to

30 Sep 2022

AUD $

(unaudited) Revenue 1,087,642 1,436,807 Other income 43,860 169,952 Technology expense (314,550 ) (514,533 ) Employee benefits expense (927,342 ) (1,788,103 ) Occupancy expense (17,461 ) (16,187 ) Advertising expense (61,134 ) (39,196 ) Consultancy expense (234,951 ) (146,058 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (359,639 ) (167,065 ) Other expenses (3,144 ) (46,299 ) Impairment of financial assets - (32,602 ) Operating profit/(loss) (786,719 ) (1,143,284 ) Financial cost (21,373 ) (19,948 ) Profit/(Loss) before income tax (808,092 ) (1,163,232 ) Income tax expense - - Profit/(Loss) for the period (808,092 ) (1,163,232 ) Other comprehensive income Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 15,749 34,530 Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the period (792,343 ) (1,128,702 ) Earnings per share Basic profit/(loss) per share (0.63 ) (1.13 ) Diluted profit/(loss) per share (0.63 ) (1.13 )





Locafy Limited

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at

30 Sep 2023

AUD $

(unaudited) As at

30 Jun 2023

AUD $

(audited) As at

30 Jun 2022

AUD $

(audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,773,145 3,174,700 4,083,735 Trade and other receivables 1,326,451 1,288,513 1,203,249 Other assets 301,836 356,782 230,094 Current assets 3,401,432 4,819,995 5,517,078 Property, plant and equipment 348,818 380,018 395,999 Right of use assets 291,577 314,596 406,673 Intangible assets 3,764,232 3,720,272 2,235,180 Non-current assets 4,404,627 4,414,886 3,037,852 Total assets 7,806,059 9,234,881 8,554,930 Liabilities Trade and other payables 2,177,510 2,507,573 1,454,241 Borrowings 271,600 301,600 308,100 Provisions 215,450 214,465 473,006 Accrued expenses 259,830 512,611 511,848 Lease liabilities 105,222 85,165 32,672 Contract and other liabilities 153,143 152,211 137,342 Current liabilities 3,182,755 3,773,625 2,917,209 Lease liabilities 301,345 332,578 417,744 Provisions 52,291 48,271 25,988 Accrued expenses 90,450 90,450 76,504 Non-current liabilities 444,086 471,299 520,236 Total liabilities 3,626,841 4,244,924 3,437,445 Net assets/(liabilities) 4,179,218 4,989,957 5,117,485 Equity Issued capital 47,835,074 47,930,486 45,038,037 Reserves 2,375,089 2,404,933 5,306,475 Accumulated losses (46,030,945 ) (45,345,462 ) (45,227,027 ) Total equity/(deficiency) 4,179,218 4,989,957 5,117,485





Locafy Limited

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) 3 months to

30 Sep 2023

AUD $

(unaudited)



FY2023

AUD $

(audited)



FY2022

AUD $

(audited) Cash flows from operating activities Receipts from customers (inclusive of GST) 939,249 4,463,725 3,038,044 Payments to suppliers and employees (inclusive of GST) (1,624,006 ) (7,005,510 ) (7,999,866 ) R&D Tax Incentive and government grants - 386,181 803,042 Financial cost (21,373 ) (105,367 ) (81,656 ) Net cash used by operating activities (706,130 ) (2,260,971 ) (4,240,436 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intellectual property (486,955 ) (1,617,446 ) (1,615,192 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment - (2,170 ) (390,339 ) Net cash used by investing activities (486,955 ) (1,619,616 ) (2,005,531 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares - 3,295,822 9,979,861 Payment for share issue costs (199,668 ) (403,373 ) (639,429 ) Repayment of borrowings (30,000 ) (6,500 ) (97,500 ) Leasing liabilities (11,176 ) (32,673 ) (59,419 ) Net cash from financing activities (240,844 ) 2,853,276 9,183,513 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,433,929 ) (1,027,311 ) 2,937,546 Net foreign exchange difference 32,374 118,276 495,458 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 3,174,700 4,083,735 650,731 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,773,145 3,174,700 4,083,735



