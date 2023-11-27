Waddington's Presents Major Auctions of Canadian & International Fine Art, and Inuit & First Nations Art
Cornelius David Krieghoff (1815-1872), Canadian, CAUGHNAWAGA INDIANS AT CAMP, oil on canvas titled to gallery label verso, 17.5 x 26.5 in — 44.5 x 67.3 cm, Estimate: $125,000-$175,000
Max Liebermann (1847-1935), German, STUDY FOR SAMSON AND DELILAH, CIRCA 1901-1902 [E. 1907/26], oil on canvas laid down on hardboard, signed lower right with the estate stamp, 25.6 x 31.9 in — 65 x 81 cm, Estimate: $15,000-$25,000
Featuring Important Works from Exceptional Collections Including Historical Canadian Paintings from the Collection of Sir Christopher and Lady Ondaatje.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our fall auctions of important Canadian, International, Inuit and First Nations art feature works from some of the most exceptional private collections, including that of Sir Christopher and Lady Ondaatje, Murdoch Munroe Putnam and Joyce Putnam, as well as Kenneth and Eunice Barron, and Terry Ryan. These auctions are offered online November 25-30.
CANADIAN AND INTERNATIONAL FINE ART AUCTION
The Ondaatje collection represents the best of Canadian historical art. Sir Christopher notes the difficulty of assembling a collection of historical paintings, and stresses that it takes a lifetime to build one of such scope. For Sir Christopher, this collection “is about the romance of Canada and the romance of historical paintings…when you piece it all together, this collection becomes a historical entity in itself.” With a focus on collecting the work of Cornelius Krieghoff, Frederick Verner, and Sir William Cornelius Van Horne in particular, other highlights from the collection include early works by W.S. Cooper, Alexandre Giffard and other paintings from the 19th century.
Murdoch Munroe (Putty) and Joyce Putnam strove to acquire at least one work by each member of the Group. A chance meeting with A.Y. Jackson at a lecture in Ottawa in 1963, when Joyce Putnam invited him to visit their property in Grenville, Quebec to paint, led to a lifelong journey into the art world with some of Canada’s most loved artists. The Putnams would develop personal relationships with artists including Jackson, A.J. Casson and André Biéler. Joyce Putnam recorded these events in her book, "Seven Years with the Group of Seven: A Memoir in Words and Pictures", which also includes images of several of the fresh-to-market works included in this auction.
Additional notable Canadian artists include Maud Lewis, Jack Bush, David Milne, Emily Carr, Takao Tanabe, William Perehudoff, E.J. Hughes, Edward Burtynsky and James Lahey.
We are also pleased to include several international lots in this auction, including Max Liebermann’s “Study for Samson and Delilah,” a pencil drawing by Jean-Michel Basquiat, paintings by Nam June Paik and David Diao, and three sculptural works by Arman.
INUIT AND FIRST NATIONS ART AUCTION
The selection of important Inuit and First Nations works in this major auction reflects the journey of passionate collectors and enthusiasts, many of whom built collections over decades, selecting artworks rich in aesthetic significance and meaning.
The auction features a selection of exceptional Inuit and First Nations art from notable collections, including those of Kenneth and Eunice Barron, and Terry Ryan. Important artworks include sculpture and graphics by Karoo Ashevak, Kiakshuk, Joe Talirunili, Osuitok Ipeelee, Lucy Tasseor Tutsweetok, Kenojuak Ashevak, David Ruben Piqtoukun, Ray Williams, Douglas Cranmer, Kiawak Ashoona, John Kavik, Judas Ullulaq, Parr, Barnabus Arnasungaaq, and John Tiktak.
AUCTION INFORMATION
The auctions are offered online November 25 to 30. You must be registered to bid in these auctions. Please register online here. Prices are in Canadian dollars.
Auctions end on Thursday, November 30 at the following times:
Inuit and First Nations Art Auction
Bidding starts to close at 7 pm ET
Canadian and International Fine Art Auction
Bidding starts to close at 8 pm ET
PREVIEWS
In-person previews are available at Waddington's Toronto Gallery located at 275 King Street East, Second Floor, Toronto, Canada M5A 1K2.
ABOUT WADDINGTON'S
Canada's oldest auction company, Waddington's has served collectors in Canada and around the world since 1850. We offer diverse auctions throughout the year, including Asian, Canadian, Contemporary, International, Inuit, First Nations and Métis Art, Decorative Arts and Design, Fine Jewellery, and Fine Wine and Spirits.
THE WATERFRONT AT COWICHAN BAY, 1960 - E.J. Hughes, RCA (1913-2007), Canadian