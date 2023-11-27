WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 939.6195 (1) (a) 1. and 941.291 (1) (b); and to create 941.293 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibition against undetectable firearms, possessing a frame or receiver of a firearm without a serial number, and providing a penalty.
Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab677
You just read:
AB677 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2023-11-27
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.