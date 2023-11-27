Submit Release
AB688 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to repeal 118.40 (2r) (g), 118.40 (2x) (f) and 121.07 (2) (d) and (f); and to amend 121.085 and 121.90 (1) (g) of the statutes; Relating to: reductions to state aid paid to school districts for payments to certain independent charter schools. (FE)

Status: A - Education

