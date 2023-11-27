AB698 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-11-27
WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to renumber and amend 799.20 (4); to amend 704.17 (4), 799.09, 799.12 (6) (c) (intro.), 799.14 (2), 799.16 (3) (b), 799.16 (4) (c) (title), 799.20 (title), 799.20 (1), 799.206 (3), 799.207 (1) (a), 799.207 (1) (b), 799.21 (2), 799.22 (2), 799.41 (1), 977.02 (2m), 977.05 (4) (gm), 977.08 (1) and 977.08 (2) (intro.); and to create 20.550 (1) (b), 704.145, 799.05 (8), 799.16 (4) (d), 799.20 (3), 799.20 (4) (a), 799.22 (4) (b) 4., 799.40 (4) (c), 799.425, 977.05 (4) (i) 10. and 977.08 (2) (i) of the statutes; Relating to: a residential tenant's right to counsel in an eviction action and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Housing and Real Estate
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab698