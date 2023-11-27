WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 704.05 (5) (a) 1.; and to create 704.05 (5) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: disposition of property left behind by a tenant and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: A - Housing and Real Estate
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab700
You just read:
AB700 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-11-27
