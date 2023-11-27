Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,795 in the last 365 days.

AB700 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 704.05 (5) (a) 1.; and to create 704.05 (5) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: disposition of property left behind by a tenant and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Housing and Real Estate

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab700

You just read:

AB700 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-11-27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more