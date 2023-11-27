Submit Release
AB711 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to create 49.45 (62) and 49.46 (2) (b) 24. of the statutes; Relating to: reimbursement of services to find and sustain housing under the Medical Assistance program. (FE)

Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care

