AB712 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to renumber and amend 704.17 (1p) (a), 704.17 (2) (a) and 704.17 (3) (a); to amend 704.17 (3m) (b) 1., 710.15 (5r) and 799.40 (1m); and to create 704.155, 704.17 (1p) (a) 2., 704.17 (1p) (a) 3., 704.17 (2) (a) 2., 704.17 (2) (a) 3., 704.17 (3) (a) 1., 704.17 (3) (a) 2., 704.17 (3) (a) 3., 704.17 (6) and 799.40 (4) (c) and (d) of the statutes; Relating to: requiring landlords or tenants to apply for emergency rental assistance and participate in mediation prior to eviction and prohibiting certain rent increases.