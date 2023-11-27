Submit Release
AB710 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing and Real Estate - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 704.25 (2) (b) and 704.25 (4); and to create 704.167, 704.25 (2) (bm), 704.44 (11) and 704.44 (12) of the statutes; Relating to: certain requirements for residential leases.

Status: A - Housing and Real Estate

