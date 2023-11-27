Submit Release
AB716 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Regulatory Licensing Reform - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to repeal 460.09 (title); to renumber and amend 440.03 (13) (c), 460.05 (1), 460.05 (2), 460.07 (2) and 460.09; to amend 146.81 (1) (hp), 146.997 (1) (d) 13., 440.03 (13) (b) (intro.), 440.15, 446.01 (1v) (o), 460.01 (intro.), 460.01 (2m), 460.02, 460.03 (intro.), 460.03 (1), 460.04 (2) (b), 460.04 (2) (e), 460.04 (2) (f), 460.04 (2) (g), 460.05 (4), 460.06 (intro.), 460.07 (1), 460.07 (2) (c), 460.08, 460.095 (4) (intro.), 460.10 (1) (intro.), 460.10 (1) (a), 460.10 (2), 460.14 (1), 460.14 (2) (intro.), 460.14 (2) (j), 460.14 (2m) (intro.), 460.14 (3), 460.14 (4), 460.145, 460.15, 460.17 (1), 460.17 (2) (a) 1., 460.17 (2) (a) 2. and 895.48 (1m) (a) (intro.); and to create 14.897, 111.335 (4) (jm), 440.03 (11m) (c) 2u., 440.03 (13) (c) 1. i., subchapter I (title) of chapter 460 [precedes 460.01], 460.01 (2), 460.01 (2k), 460.01 (5), 460.01 (8), 460.05 (3m), 460.07 (2) (bm), 460.11 (4) and subchapter II of chapter 460 [precedes 460.50] of the statutes; Relating to: ratification of the Interstate Massage Compact. (FE)

