SB623 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-27

WISCONSIN, November 27 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.10 (4) (i), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.30 (3) (f), 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 71.49 (1) (f); and to create 20.835 (2) (et), 71.05 (6) (a) 30., 71.07 (8s), 71.21 (8), 71.26 (3) (hi), 71.28 (8s), 71.45 (2) (a) 25. and 71.47 (8s) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a tax credit for employer child care programs and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

