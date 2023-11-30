Privv Unveils Innovative SaaS Solution for Effective Capital Project Management
Privv is not another project management tool; it's a comprehensive operating model that covers all tasks needed to successfully navigate the complexities of large capital improvement projects.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privv, the revolutionary capital project software tailored specifically for higher education and K-12 facilities, is poised to redefine how educational institutions manage capital projects. With Privv, owners can now improve precision, increase efficiency and solve staffing issues, ensuring projects stay on budget, meet deadlines, and deliver exceptional results.
Capital improvement projects have long been underutilizing modern technology, while being riddled with complexity. Project managers have struggled with a lack of specialized tools, often resorting to generic software or several segregated tools. Privv is here to provide a holistic solution infused with extensive industry expertise.
"Privv is not another project management software; it's a comprehensive operating model that covers all tasks needed to successfully navigate the complexities of large capital improvement projects," says Ville Houttu, Privv's Co-founder and CEO, drawing on his over 20 years of experience in software development and entrepreneurship. Ville is a repeat honoree on the INC5000 list, a finalist for the 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year.
Chris Nations, President of Nations Group, the leading capital project advisory firm, joins Ville as the Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, contributing over 20 years of specialized expertise and construction industry knowledge into the creation of Privv. Chris emphasizes, "With Privv, our project managers at Nations Group have experienced notable efficiency gains and enhanced communication with our clients. Embracing technology is the future of capital project management, and Privv stands out as a tool uniquely crafted for owners, by owners."
With Privv, educational institutions can now count on a reliable partner to ensure their capital projects are a success, adhering to budgets, schedules and compliance. This innovative SaaS platform is set to build the future education facilities.
For more information, visit www.privv.co.
About Privv:
Privv is a specialized project management software designed for higher education and K-12 facilities. The SaaS tool combines industry-specific knowledge with advanced tools to ensure capital projects are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards. Privv empowers educational institutions to focus on their core mission of providing world-class education while streamlining the management of complex construction projects. Visit www.privv.co for more information.
