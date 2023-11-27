New Cedar Hill Middle school breaks ground

CANADA, November 27 - Students and staff of Cedar Hill Middle school will soon have new, seismically safer learning spaces, as work has begun to build a replacement school.

“Our government is building, expanding and upgrading schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “We are acting now to ensure all B.C. students have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive in our Province’s world-class education system. I can’t wait to see the new, upgraded Cedar Hill Middle school.”

The new Cedar Hill Middle school will have room for 575 students and will have features such as an Indigenous welcome centre. The school will be built to LEED equivalents and will be the greenest building in the school district, providing a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to a traditionally built school.

The Province provided $49.9 million with the Greater Victoria School District contributing $3.6 million. The new school is expected to open during the fall of 2025.

“It’s important that our students are learning in safe and engaging spaces,” said Rob Fleming, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake. “Schools are vital hubs in our community, and our government is committed to providing the excellent learning environments our young people need.”

Over the past six years, the Province has completed seismic upgrades at Campus View Elementary and Braefoot Elementary, and is completing a seismic upgrade and expansion at Victoria High, all within the Greater Victoria School District. With $160 million in funding, these school upgrades, when combined with Cedar Hill Middle school, will support 2,385 seismically safer seats for students.

“We are excited to see work begin on the seismic replacement of Cedar Hill Middle school, which will set a new standard for sustainability in our school district,” said Nicole Duncan, chair, Greater Victoria School Board. “All students deserve a seismically safe, accessible and inclusive learning environment, which will inspire and provide amenities that support the needs of our growing community.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has approved the construction of 25,000 new student spaces and 35,000 seismically safer seats. The Province has provided $4 billion for new and improved schools, as well as land purchases for upcoming schools throughout B.C.

Budget 2023 includes $3.4 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.