Movie Reviews for “Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation”
Ghosts And The Afterlife is the definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence…”TOLUCA LAKE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spies, Scientists, and Doctors team together to explore the Afterlife in the new hit docufilm ‘Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation,’ which has been a top-selling film on Vudu (a joint-venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery), iTunes, and Amazon and a Best-Selling DVD on Walmart.com.
— Blessing Harper
In addition to garnering many 5-star reviews on Google’s “Audience Reviews,” the movie is rated 94 out of 100 on Moviefone, 96 percent on TMDB, and 5 out of 5 stars on both Movie Insider and iTunes. The film was also voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at the TZIFF International Film Festival, and was just recently nominated for Best Documentary of 2023 at The Hague Film Festival.
The following are a few of the film’s many reviews:
“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh…” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)
“…it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
“Ghosts And The Afterlife is the definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence…” -Blessing Harper (JubileeCast)
“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)
“Ghosts and the Afterlife” is now streaming for free on Tubi TV and Amazon Freevee.
Michael James
Hollywood News Reports
+1 8182336440
email us here
Trailer for "Ghosts and the Afterlife"