FTC Approves Modifications to Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Anti-Doping and Medication Control Rule

The Federal Trade Commission has issued an Order approving a modification to the Anti-Doping and Medication Control rules proposed by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The rule modification, which adds iron dextran to the list of prohibited substances, takes effect immediately.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act requires the Authority to submit proposed rules (or rule modifications) to the FTC for approval. The Act requires the FTC to approve submitted rules if it finds that they are “consistent with” the Act and the FTC’s procedural rules governing the submission process.

On September 25, 2023, the FTC published the proposed rule modification in the Federal Register and provided the public an opportunity to comment. Under the Act, the FTC has 60 days from the date of publication to approve or disapprove the proposed rule. The Commission Order announced today finds that the proposed rule is consistent with the Act, and that the Authority complied with the FTC’s procedural requirements.

The Commission vote to approve the rule was 3-0.