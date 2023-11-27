Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,294 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,779 in the last 365 days.

FTC Approves Modifications to Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Anti-Doping and Medication Control Rule

The Federal Trade Commission has issued an Order approving a modification to the Anti-Doping and Medication Control rules proposed by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The rule modification, which adds iron dextran to the list of prohibited substances, takes effect immediately.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act requires the Authority to submit proposed rules (or rule modifications) to the FTC for approval. The Act requires the FTC to approve submitted rules if it finds that they are “consistent with” the Act and the FTC’s procedural rules governing the submission process.

On September 25, 2023, the FTC published the proposed rule modification in the Federal Register and provided the public an opportunity to comment. Under the Act, the FTC has 60 days from the date of publication to approve or disapprove the proposed rule. The Commission Order announced today finds that the proposed rule is consistent with the Act, and that the Authority complied with the FTC’s procedural requirements. 

The Commission vote to approve the rule was 3-0.

You just read:

FTC Approves Modifications to Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority’s Anti-Doping and Medication Control Rule

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more