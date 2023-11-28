Silicon Valley Art Broker Anna D. Smith's Latest Art Post: 5 Notable Native American Underground Artists
The United States is home to 567 federally recognized Native American nations, each with its own unique culture, language, and traditions. Native American art encompasses a vast and diverse array of artistic expressions, traditions, and media, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Indigenous peoples across the Americas.
NATIVE AMERICAN ART MARKET
In recent years, the market has experienced significant growth and increasing recognition, fueled by a growing appreciation for Native American artistry and a heightened awareness of Indigenous cultural heritage. Major museums and galleries are increasingly showcasing Native American art, providing a platform for these artists to reach a wider audience and gain broader recognition.
However, the Native American art market faces challenges not faced by other artists from one of America's racial, ethnic, or gender groups. These Native American art market challenges have included, authenticity and provenance, cultural appropriation and exploitation, and economic disparities. While Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker goes into greater details on those factors, its detailed reporting on the future of this market looks quite bright. Some of these factors include, a growing appreciation for Indigenous Art, support for Indigenous communities, cultural exchange and collaboration.
STREET ARTIST NICHOLAS GALANIN
Multidisciplinary artist Nicholas Galanin was born in 1979, in Sitka, Alaska, and is of Tlingit and Unangax̂ ancestry. He is renowned for his artistic approaches to a wide range of mediums including sculpture, video, installation, photography, and music. His work frequently addresses themes of change and identity, particularly in the context of Native and non-Native communities.
He honed his skills academically, receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Jewelry Design & Silversmithing from London Guildhall University in 2003 and a Masters of Fine Arts in Indigenous Visual Arts from Massey University in New Zealand in 2007.
Galanin’s artistic career took off with his first exhibition, “Totems to Turquoise,” at the Museum of Natural History in New York City in 2004. A notable work, “Tsu Heidei Shugaxtutaan,” was featured in the 2008 “Beat Nation: Art, Hip Hop and Aboriginal Culture” exhibition, demonstrating his skill in merging traditional Tlingit music and hip-hop.
Galanin’s activism is an integral part of his work, and has been a vocal advocate for Indigenous rights and cultural preservation. "5 Notable Native American Underground Artists," has more on Galanin, with accompanying artwork.
DIGITAL ARTIST POWOWPOPART
Roger Sosakete Perkins, known artistically as Powowpopart, is a Mohawk, Bear Clan artist from the Akwesasne Reservation. His Indigenous heritage is reflected in his distinctive style and creative expressions.
Perkins graduated from the American Indian Institute of Arts and later pursued further studies in digital arts at Berkeley City College. His time in Berkeley was pivotal; an instructor there challenged him to create his own art movement, which led to the development of his unique style known as “Powow Pop Art.”
Apart from his digital art, Perkins has contributed to the revival of the ancient art of Mohawk pottery making. Currently residing in California, Perkins is actively engaged in his artistic endeavors while also teaching on his reservation. "5 Notable Native American Underground Artists," has more on Powowpopart, with accompanying artwork.
PRISON ARTIST BRIAN SEXTON
Brian Sexton, a Native American artist from the Chickasaw and Western Cherokee tribes, exemplified the profound impact of art in the lives of the incarcerated. Born into a family with a rich artistic heritage, Sexton was influenced by his mother, a master craftsperson, and other family members who were artists.
Sexton’s artistic journey was shaped significantly by his experience at the Nash Correctional Institution in Nashville, North Carolina, where he was incarcerated. Despite the challenging environment, Sexton found solace and self-expression through the Nash Art Club. The Nash Art Club was pivotal in pushing Sexton out of his comfort zone and enabling him to discover new opportunities in art.
He and his fellow Native American inmates participated in the Green Corn festival, an event symbolizing renewal and forgiveness. This festival, historically significant to many Native tribes, involved rituals such as tobacco prayers and communal meals. Although the inmates could not partake in some traditional aspects of the festival, such as tobacco prayers, they still found ways to honor their heritage and connect spiritually within the constraints of incarceration.
Sexton’s art served as a vital link to mental wellness. The act of creating art was akin to meditation for him, providing a spiritual experience deeply intertwined with his Native American heritage. "5 Notable Native American Underground Artists," has more on Sexton, with accompanying artwork.
COMIC STRIP ARTIST KAYLA SHAGGY
Kayla Shaggy, a Diné and Anishinaabe multimedia artist was born on December 15, 1993, in Shiprock, New Mexico, Shaggy grew up near Dzilth-Na-O-Dith-Hle, one of the sacred mountains of the Navajo Nation. Her lifelong passion for drawing became a professional pursuit in high school, inspired by her art teacher.
Shaggy pursued her formal education in art at Fort Lewis College in southwestern Colorado, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Art in Spring 2017. During her college years, she also spent a year studying abroad in Japan, where her love for Japanese comics – known for their versatility and unique stylization – further influenced her artistic direction.
One of her notable works, “Hell,” won the grand prize in Durango Arts Center’s 41st Annual Juried Exhibit. Her professional achievements include illustrating for Netflix’s “Unsolved Mysteries” and providing cultural consultation for Navajo characters for INTERIOR/NIGHT, an award-winning video game studio.
In addition to comics, Shaggy enjoys creating linework and black and white art and has recently ventured into color and digital art. Shaggy remains a vibrant voice in the world of comics and illustration, representing the rich tapestry of Native American art and storytelling. "5 Notable Native American Underground Artists," has more on Shaggy, with accompanying artwork.
NFT ARTIST ALEXANDRA BARTON
Alexandra Barton, a contemporary Navajo artist, was born in 1985 in the heart of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Barton grew up immersed in the rich tapestry of Navajo culture and traditions. Her early life on the reservation deeply influenced her artistic vision, instilling a profound respect for her heritage and the natural world.
After high school, Barton attended the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Here, she honed her skills and began to develop her unique style, which seamlessly integrates Navajo symbolism and stories with contemporary art forms.
Barton’s art has gained recognition for its innovative approach and its ability to communicate complex themes around identity, tradition, and modernity, and have been displayed in numerous galleries across the United States
In addition to her artistic endeavors, Barton is a passionate advocate for Indigenous rights and environmental issues. "5 Notable Native American Underground Artists," has more on Barton, with accompanying artwork.
This collection of artists is changing the landscape of contemporary art and society itself. Their pioneering work in various mediums serves not only as a creative expression but as a catalyst for change, embodying the spirit of visibility, celebration, and acceptance.
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker was proud to draw attention to these Underground contemporary artists and hope their stories inspire continued support for Native American artists. In closing Native American Heritage Month, Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker will be carrying forward a renewed commitment to highlighting and celebrating the diversity of voices in the world of art.
