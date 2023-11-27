alwaysAI Announces Strategic Partnership With Dr. Gabriel A. Silva, Professor of Neuroscience and Bioengineering at the University of California San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alwaysAI, a computer vision solutions leader, announces their partnership with Dr. Gabriel Silva, Professor of Neurosciences and Bioengineering at UCSD. As a world-leading expert in neuroscience and machine learning, Dr. Silva will collaborate with alwaysAI to further advance their computer vision technology and solutions.



Dr. Silva’s work aims to understand how the brain works as an engineered system and how to apply this understanding to next-generation machine learning and machine inference. His cutting-edge research on how the brain processes vision and recognizes objects is helping push the boundaries of computer vision and machine learning.

As a strategic advisor, Dr. Silva will be invaluable in helping alwaysAI align its technology roadmap with the most advanced academic research at the intersection of neuroscience and machine learning.

“We are thrilled to work with Dr. Silva to further strengthen the alwaysAI platform,” said Marty Beard, Co-Founder and CEO of alwaysAI. “This collaboration will allow us to harness the extraordinary academic and engineering talent in San Diego to create practical computer vision applications that drive incredible value to our customers.”

Dr. Silva holds the J. Robert Beyster Endowed Chair in Engineering, is the Founding Director of the Center for Engineered Natural Intelligence, and is Associate Director of the Kavli Institute for Brain and Mind. He has received numerous awards and recognitions for his research and teaching, including the IEEE/EMBS Excellence in Neural Engineering award, Wallace Coulter Foundation Early Career award, and the Faculty of the Year award for undergraduate education from the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honors Society, as well as others.

“I am excited to work with leading computer vision engineers to apply my academic research to real-world applications,” said Dr. Silva. “alwaysAI presents an opportunity for me to further my work on bridging the gap between how the human brain processes information and how machines learn to replicate human capabilities like sight.”

About alwaysAI

alwaysAI’s computer vision solutions detect objects, people, and events in real-time to dramatically improve operations and ROI. alwaysAI is Practical AI.

About Gabriel A. Silva

Dr. Silva is a professor at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) in Neurosciences and Bioengineering, where he leads a multidisciplinary research group that aims to understand how the brain works as an engineered system, how it differs in neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder, and how we can use what we learn for next-generation machine learning and machine inference. He is also the Founding Director of the Center for Engineered Natural Intelligence and the Associate Director of the Kavli Institute for Brain and Mind. He holds the J. Robert Beyster Endowed Chair in Engineering. Silva is also a contributor to Forbes, where he writes about neuroscience, the brain, and their intersection with technology, engineering, mathematics, and machine learning.

