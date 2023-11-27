alwaysAI Partners with Stefan Sillén, a Leading Industrial and Energy Expert, to Bring the Power of Computer Vision to the Industrial Sector

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- alwaysAI, a computer vision solutions leader, announces their partnership with Stefan Sillén, who brings over 20 years of experience across the global industrial sector, most recently as President and CEO of Sea Dragon Energy, Inc. Sillén will actively work with alwaysAI to bring the power of computer vision to the industrial sector, allowing enterprises to transform operations, improve efficiency, and drive more revenue.



Some of the most innovative AI technology is being used across the industrial sector including energy, manufacturing, mining, and metals. These industries – largely responsible for powering our modern world – are actively seeking opportunities to maximize productivity and bring more value to their customers.

“Stefan’s impressive experience spanning the global industrial supply chain is truly unique. His knowledge and experience align perfectly with alwaysAI’s practical AI capabilities aimed at helping enterprises understand, optimize, and manage their operations,” said Marty Beard, Co-Founder and CEO.

With the ability to detect people, objects, and events in real-time, there are massive opportunities to leverage the power of computer vision throughout the industrial and energy sectors to optimize operations and maximize efficiency.

“I am excited to join alwaysAI in bringing practical AI capabilities to market leaders,” said Sillén. “Their comprehensive computer vision platform and applications provide the exact kind of real-time visual data, vital to improving how industrial enterprises make decisions, streamline processes, and ensure sustainable growth for decades to come.”

About alwaysAI

alwaysAI’s computer vision solutions detect objects, people, and events in real-time to dramatically improve operations and ROI. alwaysAI is Practical AI.

About Stefan Sillén

​​Stefan is an entrepreneur in the renewable energy sector. From 2012-2019 he was responsible for Latam Hydro's renewable energy investments in Europe and Latin America. He is the founder of the Transformer Group, a network of highly skilled renewable energy development consultants, and the President of Sea Dragon Inc, an innovator of alternative energy solutions.

