Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Arrest and Arraignment of a Suspect in Burlington Shootings

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“The arrest of a suspect is a first step on the path to achieving justice for Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmed, who were subject to a heinous act of violence. 

“I want to thank the Burlington Police Department, our federal partners, first responders and medical professionals for their response to this despicable shooting. While there is more to do to seek justice for these young men, we must also work to curtail these violent acts in the future.

“As we pull for their recovery, we must come together in support of Hisham, Kinnan and Tahseen, as well as our communities, who are reeling from this incident. One way to overcome the violence and hate is to unite to support one another.” 

 

