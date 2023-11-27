Students from 19 schools across The Americas gather in Orlando to celebrate sportsmanship at the 2023 Global Games

The three-day event is packed with competitions and activities to teach students the meaning of teamwork as they play against other teams across the Americas

WINDERMERE, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading international schools provider Nord Anglia Education will inaugurate the 2023 Global Games, a sports competition with over 1,270 students from 19 schools, and 8 countries across The Americas on Wednesday, November 29 at 9:00 a.m. EST. The event will take place at Windermere Preparatory School (WPS), located in Central Florida.



For three consecutive days, 12 to 14-year-old students will compete at WPS’ athletic campus in over 800 sports activities including flag football, track and field, swimming, sand volleyball, and much more. The Global Games aren't just about medals, but about teaching students the importance of working together, making friends from different cultures, and inspiring children to explore their highest potential.

“We’re committed to providing an education that goes beyond the classroom so students can succeed at whatever they choose to do or be in life. The Global Games offer students the opportunity to develop their personal and team leadership skills through athletic competition, while developing meaningful friendships that could last a lifetime,” said John McCall, Nord Anglia Education Regional Managing Director for The Americas.

Windermere Preparatory School is nestled in a 48-acre campus on the shores of the Butler Chain of Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The picturesque PK-12th Grade boarding school boasts a full range of athletic facilities, as well as, fine and performing arts centre for every student to grow through their passions.

For inquiries

Alejandra Gutierrez

Communications Manager, The Americas

alejandra.gutierrez@nordanglia.com

+1786.779.3904



David Bates

Communications Manager

david.bates@nordanglia.com

+44 7787.135223

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading premium international schools organization, we are shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with innovative technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalize learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.