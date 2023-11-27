CWF Calls on Canadians to Give a Gift to Wildlife

OTTAWA, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday and you will have the opportunity to triple your impact for conservation by donating to the Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF).



“Support our wildlife family with your gift, knowing that tomorrow on Giving Tuesday, your donation will be making triple the difference to help Little Brown Bats, Monarch Butterflies, Painted Turtles, North Atlantic Right Whales and so many others,” said Rick Bates, CEO of CWF.

On Giving Tuesday, donations will be triple matched to help CWF meet critical issues facing wildlife.

Our marine animals continue to struggle due to ship strikes and rope entanglement.

More than 40 per cent of invertebrate pollinators globally are facing extinction. This is bad news since almost 90 per cent of flowering plant species across the globe depend, at least in part, on the transfer of pollen by animals.

Canada’s eight native freshwater turtle species are all at-risk.



In addition to the Giving Tuesday promotion, CWF provides many other ongoing opportunities for charitable giving.

Your funds will be helping our wildlife families with solutions like:

Supporting the Monarch and other pollinators with our rights-of-way pollinator restoration program.

Extending our youth initiatives even further across Canada. Already hundreds of Canadian teens have invested thousands of volunteer hours towards conservation.

Increasing the use of the Canadian Aquatic Barriers Database to restore fish passage.



For more information and to make a contribution, visit GiveAGiftToWildlife.ca.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to conserving Canada’s wildlife and habitats for the use and enjoyment of all. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on wildlife and the environment, carrying out actions to conserve and restore species and habitats, developing and delivering conservation education programs, advocating for changes to government policy and programs, and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

