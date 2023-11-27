Anticipated Growth In The Self-Service Coffee Machine Market: Projections Indicate A CAGR Of 9.7% From 2023 To 2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Self Service Coffee Machine Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company's latest market report, titled "Self-Service Coffee Machine Global Market Report 2023," reveals a promising outlook for the self-service coffee machine market. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%, the self-service coffee machine market is set to grow from $5.32 billion in 2022 to $5.89 billion in 2023. Despite challenges arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on the global economy, the self-service coffee machine market is expected to reach $8.52 billion in 2027, with a steady CAGR of 9.7%.



Driving Forces: Rising Coffee Consumption

The growth of the self-service coffee machine market is driven by the global surge in coffee consumption. As per the National Coffee Association (NCA), 66% of Americans regularly consumed coffee in 2022, marking a significant increase since January 2021. Self-service coffee machines, known for their accessibility, convenience, and customization options, play a pivotal role in meeting the demands of coffee enthusiasts in various settings, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, and workplaces. The report underscores the fact that 84% of coffee consumers now prefer having coffee at home, emphasizing the importance of self-service coffee machines in facilitating this trend.

Key Players Shaping the Self-Service Coffee Machine Market

Major players in the self-service coffee machine market include Starbucks Corporation, Philips, JDE Peet's, Miele, and Nestlé Nespresso, among others. These industry leaders contribute to the market's dynamism and innovation.

Technological Advancements Fuel Self-Service Coffee Machine Market Growth

The report identifies advanced technologies as a key trend gaining traction in the self-service coffee machine market. Companies such as Nestle Nespresso S.A. and De'Longhi S.p.A. are at the forefront, adopting new technologies to enhance user experience. For instance, Nestle Nespresso introduced touchless features for its Nespresso Momento range, allowing users to operate machines remotely from their smartphones. Similarly, De'Longhi S.p.A. expanded its presence in the professional espresso coffee machine market through the acquisition of Eversys S.A., a Switzerland-based company specializing in self-service coffee machines.

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the forecast period, reflecting the global shift in coffee consumption trends.

In conclusion, The Business Research Company's Self-Service Coffee Machine Global Market Report 2023 provides valuable insights for industry players aiming to navigate the market's evolving landscape. Despite global economic challenges, the self-service coffee machine market presents lucrative opportunities for growth. Players can leverage this comprehensive self-service coffee machine market report to make informed decisions, identify emerging trends, and capitalize on the rising demand for self-service coffee solutions. By staying abreast of market dynamics and technological advancements, businesses can position themselves strategically to thrive in this dynamic and resilient self-service coffee machine market.

Self Service Coffee Machine Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the self service coffee machine market size, self service coffee machine market segments, self service coffee machine market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

